Chimaev Jokingly Explains Who’s To Blame For Weight Miss

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has spoken out regarding his UFC 279 weight miss on Friday in Las Vegas.

Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in his first-career UFC main event at UFC 279 on Saturday. The matchup put two of the biggest fan favorites in the sport against one another in a welterweight grudge match. Now, Chimaev will be facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event instead as Tony Ferguson faces Diaz in the main event.

Fight week took a drastic turn just hours before the event when Chimaev weighed in at 178.5lbs on Friday morning, well over the welterweight limit. He was given an hour to weigh in again but opted not to return to the scales.

Despite the debacle, Chimaev decided to mock his own mistake as opposed to explaining why he missed weight.

Khamzat Chimaev Attempts To Make Light Of UFC 279 Weight Miss

In a post-weigh-ins tweet, Chimaev mocked his miss and jokingly blamed his teammate, Darren Till.

“[Darren Till] it’s his fault,” Chimaev tweeted.

Chimaev enters UFC 279 undefeated after recent wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang. A win over Diaz would’ve put his line for a title shot for his next Octagon appearance. It’s unclear if defeating Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout will have the same impact.

Chimaev’s weight miss came shortly after the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference got canceled due to a backstage incident between himself, Kevin Holland, and Diaz along with their teams.

