Khamzat Chimaev Pinpoints A “Terrible” Part Of Usman’s Skillset

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev feels he would overwhelm Kamaru Usman on the ground if they fought in the Octagon.

Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night. He could potentially earn a welterweight title shot with a win this weekend, possibly against Usman depending on how things play out.

Usman lost to Leon Edwards via fifth-round head kick knockout at UFC 278 just weeks ago. The UFC has already hinted at a trilogy taking place in the UK for the next welterweight title matchup.

Chimaev has had Usman on his radar since he burst onto the scene in the UFC in 2020. He has won 11 fights to begin his professional career including most recently against Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev was asked if he thinks a fight with Usman will happen amidst Usman’s recently teased plans to move up to light heavyweight.

“If we do, I think it’ll be a big fight, because everyone wants to see that fight,” Chimaev said. “He’s almost the same kind of fighter as me. Good wrestling, good boxing, but his grappling is not… [it’s] terrible. Leon Edwards took him down, took his back. If I take his back, I take off his head. Everyone wants to see that fight.”

Edwards became the first fighter to ever take down Usman in the Octagon. He not only took him down but got his back and threatened a triangle submission in the first round.

Khamzat Chimaev Feels Ego Played A Role In Kamaru Usman’s Loss

© Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports



Chimaev then gave his thoughts on Edwards’ overall performance against Usman and predicted the former champion’s future.

“Crazy fight, good fight,” Chimaev said of Usman/Edwards. “I learned a lot of things from that fight. It was funny to watch. The guy was too much high up and saying ‘I’m gonna fight with Canelo’ and he gets shot. He wasn’t in focus, he said I always focus…if another from new way to other way, and you jump back… I don’t think he’ll ever be the same guy again.”

Chimaev was then asked if he thinks that Usman won’t be the same because of the knockout or other possible elements that could come into play.

“In the mind. You’ve seen a lot of champions, they think “nobody can beat me” because he defended so many times,” Chimaev explained. “Now he thinks he’s unbeatable, those kinds of things, and somebody knocks you out. Now you know, you’re human as well.”

Usman’s loss to Edwards further proves the notion that anything can happen in MMA. That includes Chimaev potentially getting dethroned from the ranks of the unbeaten this weekend.

Chimaev is laser-focused on Diaz as UFC 279 quickly approaches, though he’s got a close eye on how Usman responds to his first UFC defeat.

