Khamzat Chimaev Reacts To Bo Nickal’s Callout

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has responded after being the subject of a callout from promotional newcomer Bo Nickal.

This year’s season of Dana White‘s Contender Series culminated with the second appearance for three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Nickal, who made a splash in his professional debut under the iKON FC banner in June.

While it required two victories for him to do so, with UFC President Dana White citing inexperience for the initial snub, Nickal has secured his place on the UFC roster. Having done so by submitting Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds, “The Allen Assassin” wasted no time making his presence felt.

On the mic with Laura Sanko, the 26-year-old expressed lofty ambitions, calling out undefeated Chechen-born Swede Chimaev, who has finished all of his pro opponents other than Gilbert Burns.

Nickal also doubled down on his comments at the post-fight press conference when one reporter suggested they were said in jest.

Chimaev Shares Perplexed Response To Nickal

Not one to shy away from a callout, Chimaev was quick to hit back. After seeing Nickal’s remarks posted on the UFC’s official Instagram account, “Borz” took a page out of Conor McGregor‘s book with his very own “who the f*ck is that guy?” moment.

“Who is that boy?” Chimaev wrote with a laughing emoji.

Chimaev isn’t the only high-level UFC fighter Nickal has assessed a possible matchup with. As well as backing himself to handle the #3-ranked welterweight, something 14 men have failed to do inside the cage, “The Allen Assassin” also fancies his chances against the reigning middleweight king.

Following his first success under the DWCS banner, which came via rear-naked choke submission in just 62 seconds against Zachary Borrego, Nickal suggested that his style would match up well with that of Israel Adesanya.

With the names of “The Last Stylebender” and Chimaev already on his lips, Nickal looks to be targeting the who’s who in the UFC.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal share the Octagon down the line?