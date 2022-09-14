MMA Manager Sentenced After Undercover Pedophile Sting

Kyle Stoltz, MMA manager and founder of Janus Sports & Entertainment, has been sentenced after being arrested in a multi-agency undercover operation targeting pedophiles earlier this year.

In December, several Nevada task forces including the FBI’s Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 9 suspects on suspicion of luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sex.

The two-day undercover operation “December Rain” involved agents and detectives from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD), Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, and the FBI’s Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force.

Those working undercover posed as children online and arranged to meet after the adult suspects requested sex. All suspects were arrested for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex and sent to Clark County Detention Center.

Among those arrested was 42-year-old Kyle Stoltz. Stoltz is known for managing several MMA fighters such as Liz Carmouche and Paige VanZant.

Paige VanZant and Liz Carmouche, Photo Credit: BKFC / Getty

The list of suspects:

Sheldon Young (28)

Guadalupe Bencomo (47)

Kody Pore (24)

Thuan Hong (35)

Jake Crawford (50)

Freddy Castillo (26)

Kyle Stoltz (42)

Nathan Bruin (39)

Eric Ruiz (23)

Kyle Stoltz mugshot, Photo Credit: News3LV

Stoltz was initially sentenced to 48 months in prison, but after agreeing to multiple stipulations, this sentence has been suspended and he has since received a probation term of 36 months.

Stoltz sentence was influenced in large part to his guilty plea and agreement to a wide range of restrictions. Stoltz was also required to pay $3,447.85 and register as sex offender who must be under a “lifetime supervision” as reported by News 3 Las Vegas.

Anyone who may be a victim of their crimes is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828- 3111.

