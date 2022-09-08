Leon Edwards Questions Usman For “Weird” Response To KO

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards feels that Kamaru Usman has taken an unusual approach to the UFC 278 aftermath.

Edwards pulled off the come-from-behind upset over Usman at UFC 278 just weeks ago in Salt Lake City. He rallied from a few rounds down to catch Usman with a head kick with less than a minute left in the fight.

Usman has managed to take the knockout loss in stride and is focused on his recovery and the path to bouncing back against Edwards. He’s admitted to feeling relieved after relinquishing his title and that a weight has been lifted on his shoulders.

Entering UFC 278, Usman carried himself as confidently as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter should be. He’s been humble since fight night and has given Edwards a lot of credit for the win.

Leon Edwards Weighs In On How Kamaru Usman Has Handled Defeat

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Edwards reacted to how Usman has handled the knockout.

“It’s weird, right? Because, to go from that cocky guy to now, ‘I’m happy to get knocked out and it’s a relief’, I just don’t believe it,” Edwards said. “For me, I hope, like I said, I never get to a stage where I [lose and] I’m happy for a loss, you know. It’s weird. The way he’s handling it is the only way he could handle it, right? He couldn’t come out and be like salty… So, we’ll see… It is weird… I feel like he’s overdoing it.”

Usman praised Edwards for the kick during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. He’s also poked fun at himself thanks to a series of memes from UFC fans that have been created since the finish.

Edwards had a long journey to the title since losing to Usman back in 2015. He won 9 fights in a row and had to deal with various cancelations and unusual circumstances.

Ahead of the anticipated trilogy, Edwards believes it may be time for Usman to ease up on the post-UFC 278 praise and get his edge back.

