Li Jingliang Offers To Host ‘Friend’ Khamzat Chimaev In China

Li Jingliang offers a tour of China to his new “friend” Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev has been like a rocket shooting up the welterweight rankings over the last few years. He is potentially only one fight away from the title if he were to beat Kevin Holland at UFC 279 tonight, though his massive weight miss certainly raises doubt about that.

On his rise up the rankings, Chimaev defeated three fighters in two months’ time back in 2020 to burst onto the scene and make a name for himself. He has since defeated two more fighters who are veterans in the sport, one of whom was Li Jingliang.

Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jingliang will also be fighting on the UFC 279 fight card. And despite his lopsided loss to Chimaev, Jingliang does not hold a grudge against his former opponent, in fact, he considers them to be friends.

In a pre-fight media scrum, he spoke about how in Chinese culture once two fighters finish their fight, they are now considered to be friends. He told this to Chimaev and a new brotherhood appears to have been formed.

“Yeah, Khamzat is a good guy. When I told him we are friends outside of fight, he said yes,” he said. “And he also said he wants to go to China to visit our country and to see if he can participate in an event and do something. And I said, ‘Just call me if you are there. I can introduce you to a lot of fun place. And if you want some good food, just call me. I can show you a lot of amazing food, from my hometown, from our country.”

Khamzat Chimaev May Have Found A New Friend To Add To His Group, Li Jingliang

Instagram

Chimaev also has a good friendship with fellow fighter Darren Till. The bond between these two has grown over the last year and fans have enjoyed seeing the kinship between the two. Perhaps now Jinglinag can join their crew and the three can spend their time training together and hanging out.

Jingliang will be taking on Daniel Rodriguez tonight in a last-minute pairing. Jingliang is coming off a victory over Muslim Salikhov in New York at UFC Long Island following his loss to Chimaev.

What do you think of the budding friendship between Khamzat Chimaev and Li Jingliang?