Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez 2 Set For Bellator 289

Bellator Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche will face former champion Juliana Velasquez in a highly anticipated rematch at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9.

MMA Fighting was the first to report the news of the Carmouche/Velasquez 2 booking.

Carmouche defeated Velasquez for the flyweight title at Bellator 278 back in April. She earned the victory via elbows from the crucifix, though Velasquez immediately contended that the fight was stopped prematurely.

Velasquez appealed the loss to the Hawaii State Boxing Commission, but it was denied. The result remains as a fourth-round TKO loss after a back-and-forth first three rounds of the fight.

Carmouche has won four fights in a row since her final UFC fight against Valentina Shevchenko in Aug. 2019. She defeated DeAnna Bennett in her Bellator debut at Bellator 246 before picking up wins over top contenders Vanessa Porto and Kana Watanabe.

Liz Carmouche & Juliana Velasquez Will Run It Back After Controversial Fight

Bellator

Velasquez earned the Bellator flyweight title by defeating then-champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 254. She defended the belt against Denise Kielholtz via a split decision before the controversial loss to Carmouche.

Carmouche/Velasquez 2 will serve as the co-main event to a stacked Bellator 289. The Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinals will also feature, with Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots headlining and Magomed Magomedov vs. Patchy Mix also on the card.

Bellator 289 will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

What is your early prediction for Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez 2?