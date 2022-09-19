Lookboonmee Sends Encouraging Message After Thoughts Of Suicide

UFC strawweight Loma Lookboonmee has opened up about her mental health struggles following her last loss.

Loma Lookboonmee is back in the win column following her unanimous decision over Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 60. Lookboonmee got personal in her post-fight interview with the media after the win.

Lookboonmee gave some insight into her state of mind following her recent loss to Lupita Godinez back in 2021. The loss was very hard on her, and she spent the last year working through some things and getting herself well enough to return to fighting.

“After that loss, I went home,” Lookboonmee said via MMA Junkie. “It was a very difficult period for me because I had been suffering from depression. After that loss, I had said to myself this was it. I was done. The reason I’m standing here today is because of my team and my family who believed in me and always believed in me and always believed that I would get better and get back in there today. That’s why I’m here right now.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: (R-L) Loma Lookboonmee of Thailand kicks Denise Gomes of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Loma Lookboonmee Explained Her Struggle Wih Depression During Her Year Away From The UFC

Lookboonmee explained how she didn’t know if she should fight again following the loss. She credits her team for being there for her during her time of need. She continued to be open about her struggles and encouraged those who are also struggling to find help. She used herself as an example to show that things can get better.

“I’d like to tell people who are suffering from depression and mental illness that I am one of you, too,” Lookboonmee said. “I know how it feels and I know how bad it is. I’ve had suicidal thoughts. I have hurt myself. I know how dark and deep it goes. I’m lucky to have such an amazing team behind me and a family love me and have always seen the value in me. I’m very grateful and blessed to have them.

“I want to tell people suffering from mental illness to see value in yourself because it’s there and to never give up and to understand things might not get better right away, but they will eventually. I just want to let everyone know that if I can get better, you can get better, too.”

Lookboonmee came to the UFC in 2019 and has now won four fights in the organization. She is not currently ranked in the strawweight division but is showing that she is getting better and could be making a push for the top 15 soon.

