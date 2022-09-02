Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all.

Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

In his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Rockhold announced his retirement and seemed content with his decision. The 37-year-old had been out of action since UFC 239 ahead of his return against Costa.

After taking some time to reflect on his performance and where he is in his life, Rockhold appears to not be ruling out an eventual return to the Octagon at the right time.

Luke Rockhold Isn’t Fully Closing Door To Eventual UFC Return

During a recent post on his Instagram page, Rockhold gave an update on his mindset and looked ahead to his future.

“Sometimes I struggle back and forth on how I want to approach this, but too many people hide behind their words,” Rockhold said. “Not how they really feel. But I want to retire. I want to work on life like I did for a fraction of my break. I want to get my body together, get my health together, health is wealth ultimately.

“My body’s deteriorating and fighting doesn’t help that. I want to get my body back, but I’ll never close the door. Once I get my health fully back, I get my body where I want, and I start performing and not hurting myself. Maybe, maybe, maybe, make another run at this thing.

“One, two, three years down the line. I honestly feel like I’m only getting better,” Rockhold continued. “The way I’m treating my body, changing the game, take out alcohol out of your life…and see how far your life goes. Maybe try some mushrooms, because they fucking worked for me, they made me more motivated to do what I think I should be doing, what I know I should be doing.”

Rockhold signed with the UFC following the Strikeforce-UFC merger. He made his debut against Vitor Belfort in May 2013, losing via a first-round knockout in Brazil.

Rockhold would bounce back in a big way with five-straight victories, including a title win over Chris Weidman. He would go on to lose the title to Michael Bisping in a stunning knockout at UFC 199.

Rockhold could potentially return to fighting in the future. Though he seems at peace with his decision to walk away, at least for now.

Will Luke Rockhold eventually return to the UFC?