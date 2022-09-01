Man Receives Multiple Life Sentences For Murder Of MMA Fighter

A final verdict has been issued in a case concerning the murder of an MMA fighter in Florida several years ago.

25-year-old Aaron Rajman, a Boca Raton-based MMA fighter, was killed on July 3rd, 2017. According to West Palm Beach News, Rajman’s house was broken into by four individuals and the MMA fighter was shot and killed during the ensuing struggle.

Local law enforcement eventually arrested three teenage suspects following the home invasion and murder. In addition to 18-year-olds Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton, authorities also apprehended 16-year-old Summer Church. All three individuals were charged as adults with first-degree murder.

A call from Church was one of the last interactions on Rajman’s phone, although Church’s mother Judy claimed that her daughter was threatened at gunpoint to call the MMA fighter and check whether or not he was home.

“This was no random act of violence,” State Attorney Dave Aronberg told West Palm Beach News. “Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to see justice for the victim and his family.”

Ortiz Found Guilty Of Murder And Home Invasion

After more than 6 years, Roberto Ortiz has been formally convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion robbery, all with a firearm. The 23-year-old was given 3 consecutive life sentences following the guilty verdict.

The court claims that Rajman was dealing marijuana from his home in West Boca Raton, and the home invasion was planned with the intention of taking the cash and drugs located there. Fingerprints taken from the crime scene eventually led to Ortiz being found guilty.

Rajman made his amateur MMA debut in 2010 before eventually turning pro. (YouTube)

Both Church and Swinton pleaded guilty to assisting the robbery in 2019 and received 10 years in prison, plus 10 years of probation. Ortiz’s lawyer claimed that both Church and Swinton had altered their testimonies in order to “minimize their intent” and further incriminate Ortiz.

Rajman, nicknamed “The Matza Brawler” put together an 8-1 amateur record on the Florida regional scene from 2010-2014. The MMA fighter made a successful pro debut in April 2014 and had last competed in a 2016 loss to Cristhian Rivas that brought his pro record to 2-3.

