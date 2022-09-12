Marc Goddard Clears The Air On Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Fight Antics

Referee Marc Goddard has explained why he didn’t severely intervene during Nate Diaz‘s in-fight theatrics against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Diaz and Ferguson fought in the UFC 279 main event last Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight that arguably could’ve happened earlier in their careers happened at the last minute after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight on Friday.

Diaz and Ferguson went back and forth for as long as the fight lasted. Diaz used his usually unconventional approach to attempt to get in Ferguson’s head without success.

At various times during the fight, Diaz seemed to mock the at-times slow pace of the fight by shaking his head and taking a breather against the cage. Goddard encouraged more activity from Diaz and the fight continued without further issue.

Diaz submitted Ferguson in the fourth round with a guillotine choke in his last UFC fight. He is now a free agent and is unlikely to re-sign with the promotion anytime soon.

Despite Diaz’s at-times lack of activity and mockery, Goddard didn’t consider issuing a stern warning or putting a halt to the action.

Marc Goddard Speaks Out On Nate Diaz Vs. Tony Ferguson

In a recent tweet, Goddard replied to a fan who wanted to know if he ever considered stopping the fight altogether during Diaz’s antics.

No no! Categorically not. It was just a little Diaz gamesmanship! A couple of words & we were back at it! You have to read sometimes & not take things to literal. Very happy for Nate, nothing but respect for both him & Tony. All good. https://t.co/4jcKXilYO6 — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) September 12, 2022

“No no! Categorically not,” Goddard said. “It was just a little Diaz gamesmanship! A couple of words & we were back at it! You have to read sometimes & not take things to literal. Very happy for Nate, nothing but respect for both him & Tony. All good.”

Goddard is known to be a referee who desires a high volume of activity from both fighters. Once words were exchanged between himself, Diaz, and Ferguson, the fight’s pace immediately picked up.

Diaz rides off into the sunset following his win over Ferguson, although he could potentially return to the Octagon in the future. For now, he’s focused on earning accolades outside of MMA and also spearheading his Real Fight Inc. promotion.

Do you think Marc Goddard officiated Nate Diaz/Tony Ferguson correctly?