Martial Arts Studio Owner Arrested For Alleged Teen Sex Abuse

A Florida-based pastor and martial arts studio owner has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two teenagers.

42-year-old Roberson Douge owns and runs the Tiger Claw Kung Fu Academy, a martial arts school in Palm Bay, Florida. The facility’s website explains that “Sifu Roberson Douge is the most advanced and senior student of late Grandmaster Julian Keith Duran and the 5th generation of the Fu-Jow Pai heritage.”

The Haitian-born martial artist, who is said to have secured top spot at a number of Chinese Martial Arts Championships from 1999 to 2001 and amassed over 30 years of combat experience, is listed as the only official master teaching Fu-Jow Pai in Florida following the passing of Grandmaster Julian Keith Duran this past June.

As well as teaching martial arts at his studio, Douge also serves as a pastor at the Apostolic Church of Christ. But it’s now been revealed that he took advantage of two teenage girls whom he met through the church and his dojo.

Martial Arts Practitioner Douge Accused Of Predatory Sexual Behavior

According to a police report, Douge was arrested this week for allegedly having sexual intercourse with two teenage girls. The 42-year-old was taken to Brevard County jail on Thursday following accusations of the predatory behavior.

The veteran martial arts practitioner is facing 10 counts each of sexual battery on a victim aged between 12 and 16, as well as a charge of sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 16 and 17 by an offender older than 24.

Law enforcement revealed that one of the alleged victims had alerted a friend to her troubling relationship with the martial arts teacher, which evoked the other individual to recall a similar disturbing incident.

With both alleged victims under the age of 18, their identities have been protected. But police did state that one of the girls first met Douge at his church in 2019 after moving to the area with her family. She told the police that she’d often spend time with Douge’s family, after which he’d begin sexual activity whilst driving her home.

The other alleged victim is said to have met Douge at the Palm Bay martial arts studio, where she recounted numerous incidents.

Image Credit: Tiger Claw Kung Fu Academy

After both agreed to contract the police, with the boyfriend of one urging them to do so after finding out, a call was set-up with Douge, during which he pleaded with one of the girls to keep their relations private whilst also apologizing profusely.

What do you make of this troubling story?