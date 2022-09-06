Marvin Vettori Speaks Out Following Loss To Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has ended his silence following his loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris last Saturday.

Vettori lost to Whittaker via a unanimous decision in the UFC Paris co-main event. He wasn’t able to deal with Whittaker’s pace and technicality on the feet and dish out significant offense throughout the fight.

Vettori could’ve potentially made the case for the next title shot with a win over Whittaker and depending on how Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira plays out. While he still has big goals for his career, he’ll need to regroup and come back triumphant in his next appearance.

Vettori has never been short of confidence during his UFC career and he’s remaining true to himself with his first social media post after UFC Paris.

Marvin Vettori Issues Promise Following UFC Paris Loss

In a recent Instagram post, Vettori remained firm on his championship aspirations.

“This game ain’t for the faint of heart,” Vettori posted. “We got big shoulder, and we don’t quit. There is just one way and that is forward. I promise everyone I’ll be back better than ever. Hat off to Whittaker, good execution and good adjustments. Nothing change, we are gonna be champion one day. I promise you that.”

Vettori followed up a loss to Adesanya at UFC 263 with a victory over former title challenger Paulo Costa last October. He had won five straight before his first career title shot against Adesanya.

Vettori remains a key part of the UFC middleweight title picture and will look to bounce back in his Octagon return.

