Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout.
Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
The 45-year-old Mayweather had his work cut out for him in the opening round against Asakura, as the challenger Asakura pressured Mayweather early and often. In Round 2, Mayweather found his timing and sent Asakura flying with a big right hand that ended the action.
Watch Mayweather get the finish below.
Mayweather remains unbeaten in his exhibition and professional boxing careers with the win over Asakura. He’s set to face YouTuber Deji in his next fight on Nov. 13 in Dubai.
The finish was Mayweather’s first exhibition knockout since a TKO win over Tenshin Nasukawa in Dec. 2018. His exhibitions against Logan Paul and Don Moore went the full distance and were non-scored bouts.
MMA/Boxing Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Vs. Mikuru Asakura
See what Twitter had to say about Mayweather’s latest exhibition victory.
Mayweather retired from professional boxing following his win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s hinted at a potential rematch taking place next year between him and McGregor, although the latter seems uninterested in the idea.
Mayweather continues to prove that despite his age, he can compete at a high level in the boxing ring in exhibition bouts. He’ll look to remain unbeaten in his next fight later this year.
What’s your reaction to Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition win?