Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout.

Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.

The 45-year-old Mayweather had his work cut out for him in the opening round against Asakura, as the challenger Asakura pressured Mayweather early and often. In Round 2, Mayweather found his timing and sent Asakura flying with a big right hand that ended the action.

Watch Mayweather get the finish below.

A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

🎟PPV🔻https://t.co/xluM3LdybU pic.twitter.com/hivHA3WrUn — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Mayweather remains unbeaten in his exhibition and professional boxing careers with the win over Asakura. He’s set to face YouTuber Deji in his next fight on Nov. 13 in Dubai.

The finish was Mayweather’s first exhibition knockout since a TKO win over Tenshin Nasukawa in Dec. 2018. His exhibitions against Logan Paul and Don Moore went the full distance and were non-scored bouts.

MMA/Boxing Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Vs. Mikuru Asakura

See what Twitter had to say about Mayweather’s latest exhibition victory.

Omg @FloydMayweather knocked his ass out!!!!! 😂😂😂😂 exhibition my ass! I can’t stop laughing! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 25, 2022

Oh shit, Bayless stops it. Yeah I think Mikuru was fucked up — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 25, 2022

Floyd looks tired — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 25, 2022

Floyd Mayweather Jr.



I think there are lots of things we can learn from him.



フロイド・メイウェザーは見えない所で予想を超える努力をしている。 — しろ@筋肉つける (@white_star_1) September 25, 2022

Floyd Mayweather left the private jet running outside just so he could make $20 million to do this



https://t.co/Mm3Ty4Z56z — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 25, 2022

Me waking up to see Floyd Mayweather trending for another KO for a fight I had no idea was even happening pic.twitter.com/GDMtM4hTPn — Promo4Po-MACK (@promo4PoMACK) September 25, 2022

Oh wow. Floyd Mayweather landed a big shot before the end of the second and Asakura went down. The referee ended the fight right there. #MayweatherAsakura — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) September 25, 2022

Mayweather retired from professional boxing following his win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s hinted at a potential rematch taking place next year between him and McGregor, although the latter seems uninterested in the idea.

Mayweather continues to prove that despite his age, he can compete at a high level in the boxing ring in exhibition bouts. He’ll look to remain unbeaten in his next fight later this year.

What’s your reaction to Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition win?