Floyd Mayweather’s Casual Reaction To Bodyguard’s KO Loss

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have an attitude of indifference to his bodyguard Jizzy Mack getting brutally knocked out at Rizin 38.

Mayweather returned to exhibition boxing on Sunday in a matchup against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. He looked to continue his winning ways in the ring despite being past his physical prime at 45 years old.

Mayweather vs. Asakura was one of the most highly anticipated fights of the card, though Mack also fought on the undercard against Japanese kickboxer Kouzi in an exhibition. Mack went on to lose via knockout in the final round of the fight.

Despite the shocking finish, Mayweather didn’t show a lot of concern about seeing his bodyguard lose in brutal fashion.

Check out the screenshots below as Mayweather nonchalantly reacts to his bodyguard losing via a brutal knockout on Sunday.

Floyd saw his bodyguard get dropped and immediately went back to doing his own thing pic.twitter.com/dzGl85MDgO — Jack Wannan (@JackWannan) September 25, 2022

Mayweather went on to defeat Asakura via a second-round knockout in his fight. He’ll face YouTuber Deji in his next scheduled exhibition boxing match in November.

As for Mack, it’s uncertain if he intends to continue his fighting career alongside his hall of fame client. He could potentially bounce back if he chooses to return to competing.

Mayweather usually has an entourage of security around him when he’s in public, though he might want to make sure Mack gets additional self-defense training to prevent potential altercations in the future.

