Mayweather Reportedly In Talks To Face KSI’s Brother On Nov. 13

Despite already having an exhibition bout booked, Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks over another, this time with KSI’s brother Deji.

Since retiring from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, the last win of which came against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, Mayweather has continued to make a fortune inside the ring by engaging in exhibition contests.

“Money” has competed in three since his blockbuster showdown with the “Notorious” Irishman. Following a two-and-a-half-year spell away from the sport after a first-round TKO win over former RISE kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa, Mayweather returned against YouTube star Logan Paul last summer.

Now, after a non-scored, Dubai-held contest with former training partner Don Moore this past May, the boxing legend is set to face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at RIZIN 38 on September 25.

But despite being just weeks out from his next contest, Mayweather is already looking ahead to his next bout. And for the first time since 2005, he’s looking to make a third appearance in the ring during a single calendar year.

Mayweather Approaches UK YouTuber With 1-3 Record

Per a report from Mirror Fighting, Mayweather’s team is currently planning a Global Titans Fight Series event on Sunday, November 13. As with the retired pro’s previous outing with Moore, the card is set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The report goes on to reveal that contact was made with Deji’s team. The online star, also known as “ComedyShortsGamer,” is the brother of UK YouTuber and rapper KSI, who’s been forging his own career inside the ring in recent times.

Both parties are said to have come to terms last week, with Mayweather hoping to attract a more global audience than his bout with Moore garnered. News of Deji’s possible involvement first circulated when the Brit teased a fight announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Fight announcement soon 👀 — Deji (@Deji) September 13, 2022

Deji recently found success in the ring for the very first time, stopping fellow YouTuber Fousey at the MF & Dazn X Series 1 event. Prior to that win, Deji had lost to Internet personalities Alex Wassabi and Vinnie Hacker as a pro, and Jake Paul as an amateur.

The report also mentions that Harley Benn, son of Nigel, is in talks to face Anthony Taylor, a sparring partner of Paul who lost to Tommy Fury last August. Paul Daley, an MMA vet who closed out his career in the cage at Bellator 281 this past May, is also rumored to return to action.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition contests? Would a matchup with Deji surprise you?