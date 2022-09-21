Mayweather Reveals Planned Timeframe For McGregor Rematch

Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather has revealed when he expects to share the ring with MMA superstar Conor McGregor again.

After a retirement in 2015, Mayweather returned to boxing a year later in search of his 50th professional victory. And in one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports history, “Money” accomplished that feat by stopping former two-division UFC champion McGregor in the 10th round.

Whilst he’s not added to his professional record since, Mayweather has remained present inside the squared circle in the form of exhibition bouts. After defeating former multi-weight RISE kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, Mayweather re-appeared three years later to face YouTube star Logan Paul.

The 45-year-old is now set to complete his most active year in over a decade. Having already faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi this past May, Mayweather is set to return this weekend against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakara before another outing in November, which is rumored to come against UK online star Deji, the brother of KSI.

‼️ Floyd Mayweather is reportedly now in talks to face Deji (KSI's brother) in an exhibition fight on Nov 13th in Dubai. Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Sept 25th and previously said that another bout is possible this year. [According to @MirrorFighting] pic.twitter.com/BdfBoGVO7T — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 14, 2022

But Mayweather’s plans don’t stop in 2022. The boxing legend already has his sights set on a 2023 appearance in the ring, and he expects it to come against a familiar foe.

Mayweather Expects 2023 McGregor Rematch

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Mayweather confirmed that a rematch with McGregor is in the pipeline for 2023. According to “Money,” negotiations are ongoing ahead of his second dance with the Irishman.

Nevertheless, he remains focused on his remaining tasks in 2022.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun (against Mikuru Asakura),” Mayweather said. “Then I have another exhibition (in) Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.”

When Mayweather and McGregor collided five years ago in what was branded “The Money Fight” and “The Biggest Fight In Combat Sports History,” the pair fought as professionals.

While Mayweather noted that discussions are ongoing about whether the rematch will be the same, he admitted that he’d prefer to face the “Notorious” star in an exhibition contest owing to his desire to avoid damage.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both,” Mayweather revealed. “I would prefer an exhibition… I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals. But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather added.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have expressed their willingness to run back their contest ever since 2017. Recently, talk of a rematch increased after the irishman hinted at it in an Instagram post.

Conor McGregor is game for another boxing match with Floyd Mayweather 🥊 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/kl4UqlJOid — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 23, 2022

If it is to go ahead, it’ll likely have to be without the involvement of Dana White and the UFC.

Whilst White played a prominent role in the 2017 crossover fight’s promotion, he recently shut down talk of the rematch, insisting that he has “less than zero interest” in seeing his former champ-champ run it back with Mayweather.

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor run it back next year?