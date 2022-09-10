McGregor Cheers Diaz/Condemns Chimaev Ahead of UFC 279

It was only a matter of time before Conor McGregor chimed in on the shenanigans that have occured in Las Vegas, ahead of UFC 279.

Nate Diaz is looking to fight the final bout in his UFC contract, and while many expected that last UFC fight to be against McGregor, it will instead be him taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

However, this was of course not always the case, as he was originally supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev instead before the Chechen Wolf missed weight by 7.5lb, causing the UFC to shuffle all six fighters in the top three bouts of the card.

This left Diaz to fight Ferguson, and Chimaev to face the guy he tried to fight at the pre-fight press conference, Kevin Holland.

Conor McGregor Chimes In

Considering the fact that they have been rivals for many years now, it comes as little surprise to hear that Conor McGregor would have to some things to say regarding the madness that has transpired over the course of the last few days. However, when it came to giving his thoughts on the Stockton native, the Irishman was actually quite generous with his praise.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor commended Diaz on having a long career in the UFC and being able to seemingly break free of his contract with the promotion. He also assured fans that even if Nate does not fight in the UFC again, there will still be a trilogy between the two at some point in the future.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen,” McGregor wrote.

However, he was not so kind when it came to giving his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s would-be opponent Khamzat Chimaev. In a follow up tweet, he buried the Chechen, saying that he should have been pulled from the card because of how badly he missed weight, rather than put Chimaev in a favorable matchup without punishment.

“My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC” McGregor added.

It will be interesting to see if Conor McGregor finds a way to make the third fight with Nate Diaz happen, like he claims will be the case. Regardless, you can bet that he will be watching the new UFC 279 fight card closely.

What do you make of this response from Conor McGregor?