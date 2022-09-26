Watch: Pimblett Visits The Black Forge, FaceTimes McGregor

During his trip to Dublin, rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett took the time to visit The Black Forge Inn, where he interacted with owner Conor McGregor.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, former Cage Warriors champion Pimblett heads to Ireland to celebrate the birthday of Ellis Hampson, a mixed martial arts coach at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA gym.

While in Dublin, the country’s capital city, Pimblett embarks on a food journey befitting of the reputation he’s gained when it comes to out-of-camp eating habits.

Along with the group, which included ranked UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann, “The Baddy” dined at The Black Forge public house in Crumlin, which was bought by former two-division UFC champion McGregor for over two million dollars in 2019.

After a greeting and tour from the former owner, the Liverpudlian entourage were seated, with “Meatball” Molly in McGregor’s chair. She also held his UFC championship in the air, remarking that “it’s a matter of time motherf*ckers.”

As well as enjoying the pub’s ribs, wings, steak, burger, cheesecake, and ice cream, Pimblett also interacted with the “Notorious” owner. After being handed a phone with a FaceTime call to McGregor, the lightweight prospect spoke to the man who many compare his MMA journey to date with.

During the conversation, McGregor can be heard commenting on Pimblett’s physique, saying, “You’re already putting all that weight on again, lad… I’d crazy because your face is way different straight away.”

Pimblett Leaves Door Open To Blockbuster McGregor Showdown

While it’s clear that there’s no animosity between the pair, at least not while Pimblett is splashing the cash at The Black Forge, talk has existed about a potential fight down the line.

Many, including UFC President Dana White, have compared Pimblett’s ongoing rise inside the Octagon to the quick-developing stardom of the irishman early in his career. And though McGregor’s Octagon appearances have been few and far between since 2016, “The Baddy” believes a future showdown with the former champ-champ is still on the cards.

During an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, Pimblett suggested that a pay-per-view headlined by him and McGregor would represent the biggest in UFC history.

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting,” Pimblett said. “It’s a possibility (if he) comes back down to 155 pounds. That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

McGregor has been on the sidelines since last July, when he suffered a gruesome broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. After enjoying the summer on his yachts, the “Notorious” star has recently been seen ramping up his training ahead of a possible 2023 return.

Of course, all whilst enjoying some Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey at his very own Dublin pub.

Do you think there’s a chance that Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor share the cage down the line?