McGregor Clears Up Common Misperception About His Trash Talk

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has pleaded his innocence when it comes to starting instances of trash talk.

Not many have experienced as quick of a rise to stardom as McGregor. Whilst his exploits inside the Octagon — UFC titles at both featherweight and lightweight — provided a crucial component for that, one pillar of the Irishman’s growing success was his knack for entertainment, particularly his verbal attacks.

Be it mental warfare with José Aldo, some memorable press exchanges with Nate Diaz, or a one-liner delivered to Jeremy Stephens that has shown no sign of losing its replay value, the “Notorious” McGregor has shown an innate ability with microphone in hand.

In recent times, McGregor’s mixed martial arts form has dipped, with the Dublin native going 1-3 across his last four UFC outings. With that, his never-ending trash talk on social media has begun to split opinion more than ever.

But now, McGregor has addressed his online tendencies, claiming that he never fires the first shot in a back and forth.

McGregor Says ‘They Started It!’

While a look on McGregor’s Twitter will show a somewhat respectful fighter who’s been appreciating the sport and providing serious takes on issues like Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss, there’s a reason for that…

The former champ-champ’s patented modern-day approach to trash talk involves quickly deleting his attacks, meaning the Irishman’s archives would be an absolute war zone.

But in his latest deleted post, McGregor looked to explain his trash-talking ways. While most would no doubt brand him the instigator in most instances, the 34-year-old insisted that he never shoots first, he just shoots biggest.

“Despite contrary belief, i never fire the first shot in verbal warfare or disrespect,” McGregor claimed. “I end it with bombs that obliterate the original comments or remarks but I never fire first. Live fighting on the other hand, of course, I charge out the gate like I play in the NFL. Legend.”

Taking his online exchanges to new territory, McGregor’s latest back and forth came against Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. The MMA star labeled the Russian a “little smelly inbred,” among other things.

Though the attack appeared out of the blue, a video did previously emerge showing Hasbulla naming his pet chicken after McGregor. While the term ‘appropriate response’ perhaps went out the window, perhaps the Russian star did fire the first shot in that instance.

One example of McGregor’s trash talk that is still visible on his profile came in the immediate aftermath of UFC 278 last month. Having seen fellow Paradigm-associated fighter Leon Edwards knock Kamaru Usman out, the Irishman took aim at “The Nigerian Nightmare,” who McGregor has traded barbs with in the past.

Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha twat got twatted https://t.co/blZAk9FS4L — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Is Conor McGregor’s assessment of his trash talk correct?