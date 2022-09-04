Metaverse Martial Arts? Mark Zuckerberg Shows Slick MMA Skills

Mark Zuckerberg shows slick MMA skills in sparring session with former Bellator fighter Khai Wu. Zuckerberg has been vocal about his love of MMA, most recently on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Well Rounded MMA Abilities

The footage, which has captured the imaginations of fighters and MMA fans alike, shows the billionaire in light sparring. Zuckerberg shows off some crisp hands, excellent head movement, as well as great sprawling and even an awesome armbar-triangle transition.

Past and present UFC champions, Joe Rogan, and even MMA Twitter have all given Zuckerberg his props. Even Conor McGregor weighed in, calling Zuckerberg’s training “f**king awesome!” Zuckerberg shows his commitment to following MMA, replying to fighters with enthusiasm about the future of the sport.

Mark Zuckerberg is fr a hardcore MMA fan pic.twitter.com/WeA57MnKHl — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 4, 2022

In his appearance on the JRE, Zuckerberg revealed that he has replaced running in his workout schedule with MMA and jiu-jitsu. He also revealed that one of his biggest regrets in life was picking up fencing instead of wrestling in high school.

“From the very first session that I did, five minutes in—where has this been my whole life? My mom made me do three varsity sports… my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school. There’s something so primal about it.”

“You Don’t Make 500 Million Friends Without Making A Few Enemies”

However, not everyone in the MMA sphere are fans of Zuckerberg. Paddy Pimblett said he wanted Zuckerberg as his next opponent back in March, calling him a “Bully” and a “Lizard”. This was in response to Pimblett’s Instagram account being banned after Paddy engaged with trolls, which he claims was self-defense.

Pimblett also pointed out that he mainly uses his social media to help “charities and people with mental health problems”. Pimblett has even created merchandise featuring lizards being eaten by Liverbirds.

Via Barstool Sports

However, Pimblett’s relationship with Instagram has seemingly been healed, and it has become his primary social media outlet. However, he was banned on Twitter for the second time in July following his victory over Jordan Leavitt

Could Zuckerberg be preparing for a bout with “The Baddy”? Or are we seeing MMA truly breaking into the mainstream, with casual fans practicing the sport for general fitness?