Michael Chandler: McGregor’s Earned The Right To Long Recovery

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wants a fight with Conor McGregor but also wants to see the Irish star take his time with his recovery.

McGregor remains sidelined after suffering a nasty leg break in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. A timeframe for his return to the Octagon hasn’t been formally announced, and he’s even hinted at potentially leaving MMA altogether ahead of his Hollywood debut.

Chandler called out McGregor for a fight following his brutal knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He’s also on the verge of a return in his own right against Poirier at UFC 281.

While McGregor returned to moderate exercise shortly after the injury, he’s taken his time in working his way back to the Octagon. As 2022 quickly approaches its end, it seems that fans may have to wait at least another year to see McGregor in the UFC.

But Chandler feels that’s for the best, granted the severity of the injury and his desire to see McGregor be more active in the fight game.

Michael Chandler Recommends Conor McGregor Take His Time For Return

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler explained why McGregor shouldn’t rush a potential return to the Octagon.

“You talk about Weidman, you talk about Conor, you talk about these real leg breaks… you’re talking about cracking the bone in half, having a rod surgically inserted into the bone. You’re talking about real surgery stuff. And obviously, have I called out Conor? Do I want to fight Conor? Do I think that a fight with Conor would be the biggest fight you can make in MMA? Yes I do,” Chandler said.

“But the guy has earned the right to sit out as long as he needs to heal. Because the UFC is better when Conor McGregor is fighting, and is in it and is active. So he needs to come back when he is healed.”

A fight between Chandler and McGregor would put two of the biggest UFC fan favorites against each other. Following a successful run in Bellator, Chandler has managed to earn finishes over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker in the Octagon.

As Chandler turns his attention towards his reported UFC 281 matchup with Poirier, a fight with McGregor appears to be on hold. Nevertheless, Chandler seems at peace with McGregor crossing off every box needed to ensure he’s 100% physically for a fight.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s take on Conor McGregor?