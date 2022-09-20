Chandler Reluctantly Gives Ferguson Advice After UFC 279 Loss

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler feels that Tony Ferguson shouldn’t rush his Octagon return following a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Chandler will face former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, at UFC 281 in November. The Poirier/Chandler winner could potentially earn the next lightweight title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev.

Chandler is coming off of a ‘Knockout of the Year’ frontrunner against Ferguson at UFC 274. After some first-round trouble, Chandler caught Ferguson with a front kick to the face that melted the former interim champion.

Chandler and Ferguson are on opposing trajectories in their MMA careers. Ferguson has lost five straight fights while Chandler could be on the verge of getting another shot at UFC gold.

Ferguson seemed optimistic after his UFC 279 submission loss to Diaz at UFC 279. He was to face Li Jingliang before a slew of last-minute changes moved him to the main event slot.

Despite Ferguson being open to all options for his return, Chandler feels that Ferguson should the time he has to his advantage.

Michael Chandler Ponders Tony Ferguson’s Next Move

Yahoo! Sports

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler gave his thoughts on what advice he would give Ferguson after his latest defeat.

“I never want to tell a man what to do with his career,” Chandler said. “I love Tony as a fan of what Tony has done, he’s been an absolute ridiculous joy to watch over the last however many years he’s been in the UFC. Obviously getting to compete against him was awesome, I wanted that opportunity, and it came and worked out well for me.

“As you said, he didn’t get beat up, and honestly, I would say he was winning the fight in a lot of ways. I think that fight goes two more rounds and if he keeps chewing up Nate’s front leg, that fight goes to the scorecards and it wasn’t as dominant of a victory as a lot of people would claim the way that it actually ended, with Nate actually submitting him.

“Never want to tell a guy what to do, but I do wish him the best,” Chandler continued.

“I hope he does take a little bit of time off. It is pretty crazy he fought this past weekend. I’m not fighting for nine weeks, and he was the one who lost consciousness in our fight, so definitely take some time off. Let your body heal a little bit.”

Ferguson’s last victory came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. After winning The Ultimate Fighter 13 welterweight tournament, Ferguson made the move to 155lbs and has become one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport.

Ferguson isn’t the only fighter who Chandler has advised not to rush back to competition. While he still has a profound interest in a fight with Conor McGregor, he doesn’t want to see the Irish megastar return too quickly after suffering a nasty leg break last year.

Along with being one of the biggest names in the UFC, Chandler also is a fan of MMA in general. While he feels Ferguson has a lot left to give, Chandler thinks focusing on recovery could work to Ferguson’s advantage.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s advice to Tony Ferguson?