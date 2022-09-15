Michael Chandler Trolls Poirier Over Hot Sauce

Michael Chandler has had a bit of fun with Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce in a video circulating Twitter.

The lightweights are due to match up against each other at UFC 281 at Maddison Square Garden. The bout has been rumored for months and has finally been confirmed this past week. The pair look to once again assert their place in the division in what is anticipated to be an all-out war.

Michael Chandler comes into this one following a front kick from hell that cracked the formerly iron chin of Tony Ferguson. It was his fourth performance bonus in as many fights, making him one of the sport’s most must-see fighters. He remains eager to correct the wrongs in a world title bout with Oliveira. Chandler was moments away from taking home the belt before succumbing to strikes in the second round.

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is looking to return to the winning form that has seen him stop Conor McGregor twice following a loss to Charles Oliveira. Still very much at the top of the pack, he may receive a rematch should he beat Chandler. Both combatants are seeking a road back to “Do Bronx” by going through one another.

The two lightweights do not have any love lost leading into their UFC 281 bout, with the two even having an altercation in the crowd at UFC 276. And now, that bad blood has spilled over into a review of Poirier’s beloved hot sauce.

Chandler Begrudgingly Reviews Poirier’s Hot Sauce

I’d like the UFC to make a promo for their fight with this clip in it pic.twitter.com/yqpe627TLK — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) September 13, 2022

In the clip, Chandler can be seen taking a bottle of Poirier’s Louisiana-style hot sauce and unceremoniously dumping it in the trash. This will no doubt leave Poirier hunting for blood, as hot sauce is serious business in his neck of the woods.

Chandler, though, soon changes tune, fetching the discarded bottle. He then puts some onto his prepared chicken wings and tucks them in. It seems Chandler only intended a good-natured prod at Poirier and ended on a good note and a final review of “pretty good.”

How should Poirier respond to Chandler’s slight?