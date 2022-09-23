Mike Perry To Team Diaz: Don’t Punch My Pregnant Girlfriend

Mike Perry has agreed to fight rumored opponent Nate Diaz in California, as long as his team refrains from attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

The BKFC fighter gave an interview to MMAFighting. The main issue at hand was Mike Perry and BKFC target Nate Diaz’s potential bout. Mike Perry for one, is most definitely on board with the idea. He was not as sure if Nate Diaz is.

“My first initial reaction was, I don’t know if that’s where he’s going, where his ideas are. “Because he said he wants to go take over other sports, as far as he wants to be the Dana White of an organization or the David Feldman of an organization and run the show and show people how to do it. But he also said things where he’s still got a lot of gas left in the tank.”

Mike Perry is coming off what could be the biggest win of his career, a sixth-round win over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page. He has done it in Page’s own backyard, London, and is willing to do the same for departing UFC superstar, and current free agent, Nate Diaz. Mike Perry’s only request is that no one from the ever-fight-ready Team Diaz punches his pregnant girlfriend.

Mike Perry, Latory Gonzalez

“I’m willing to fight in his backyard. I know that comes with a lot of his people crowding up on my people. As long as no one punches my girlfriend, because you know she be at the fights, and she is currently pregnant”

Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez has always had a very public relationship, with Gonzalez even cornering him in some UFC bouts. His misgivings about sharing close proximity with Nate Diaz and friends are probably founded on numerous events.

The most recent of the Team Diaz drama to unfold was at his last fight, in a backstage clash with Khamzat Chimaev and company. As far as women are concerned though, Nate Diaz has no previous incidents.

Would you pay for Mike Perry Vs Nate Diaz in Bareknuckle boxing?