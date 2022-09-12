Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Puzzling Groin Kick To Downed Opponent

Lightweight Ali Zebian landed an interesting kick while his opponent was laying on the canvas at CES 55 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Facing Sam Watford on the event’s main card, “V.I.P.” was in top position with less than 2 minutes remaining in the fight’s opening round.

Zebian willingly disengaged when “Super Saiyan” tried to throw up his legs, but the 28-year-old maintained control of one of Watford’s ankles and quickly threw a short kick directly between his opponent’s legs.

Important nut shot update at CES MMA.



Or was it a taint kick. You decide #CES70 pic.twitter.com/h5xGOujpj9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 10, 2022

Watford’s reaction was immediate, as was Zebian’s realization of where the kick had landed. The fight resumed after Watford was given time to recover, and the unorthodox strike didn’t appear to affect his performance for the remainder of the bout.

Although Watford rallied from the kick and won a round on all three judge’s scorecards, Zebian ended up taking a unanimous decision to improve his pro record to 9-2.

CES 70 was headlined by bouts for the promotion’s featherweight and flyweight titles, the latter of which included former The Ultimate Fighter and Contender Series competitor Mitch Raposo.

What do you think of this unique groin strike Ali Zebian at CES 70?