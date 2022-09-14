MMA Fighter Protesting Title Fight After Series Of Alleged Fouls

MMA fighter Elisandra Ferreira is appealing her technical decision loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos last month after a series of alleged fouls that went unruled.

Ferreira took on Nikolakakos for the Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship (PAWFC) 105lb title in Calgary, CA on Aug. 27. Nikolakakos earned a technical decision victory in Round 4 after landing an illegal knee to the head of Ferreira.

The referee didn’t deduct any points from Nikolakakos and the knee to Ferreira was deemed accidental. Had the knee been ruled intentional, Ferreira would’ve won the fight via disqualification.

While the knee put an end to the fight, Ferreira is making the case that the referee in charge should’ve penalized Nikolakakos earlier in the fight after a pair of questionable strikes.

Two days after the fight, Ferreira shared a series of controversial moments from her matchup against Nikolakakos, including an allegedly illegal body strike during a choke attempt.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Ferreira plead for the overturn of the decision.

“I don’t know if she committed those fouls because she felt in danger,” Ferreira said. “The headbutt was in the first round, when she took me down and I held her arm to maybe go for the armbar or do a hip escape. She looked at me and headbutted me. I felt it go numb but they didn’t take any points away from her. I decided to go back and fight, but it wasn’t the same anymore.

“She came for the takedown in the third round and I defended it, going for the guillotine choke right away. I could hear her making noises like she was going to tap, and that’s when she stuck her fingers to my ribs. I yelled at the referee, but she took it out by the time he went there to check it, and I had lost pressure on the choke already.

“She took me down early in round four and went to side control and kneed me in the head,” Ferreira continued. “There’s no way that was not intentional. I don’t know why she committed those fouls, but that’s three fouls and no points deducted. You can see her committing the fouls in the video. In her interview after the fight, she said mistakes happen. She didn’t apologize, she said like it was normal.”

Ferreira and her team have filed an appeal to the Calgary Combative Sports Commission in hopes of getting the fight switched to a no-contest. She is also asking PAWFC for an immediate rematch between herself and Nikolakakos.

Ferreira entered the fight off of back-to-back wins over Maria Ribeiro and Keismilyn Shayene in Nação Cyborg in Brazil. She has a 4-2 professional record in MMA, including the for-now technical decision defeat to Nikolakakos.

Technical decisions have become more prevalent in recent years, including in major promotions. This includes a PFL 2 matchup between Brendan Loughnane and Ryoji Kudo that ended after an accidental headbutt by Loughnane.

