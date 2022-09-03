MMA Instructor Is Using Muay Thai To Change People’s Lives

One man in York, PA is using Muay Thai to better the lives of those around him.

When mixed martial arts was first introduced to the world many people found it to be barbaric and brutal. Over the last twenty years or so, it began to make its way into the mainstream and is now one of the most popular sports in the world.

Today you can find many kinds of people practicing mixed martial arts from moms to teens, to the most talented athletes in the world. A big component of MMA is the striking aspect and many people have been trying out Muay Thai to get in shape.

Instructor Micah Yohe Is Showing His Community How Muay Thai Training Is Beneficial For ALL

One gym in York, Pennsylvania is using Muay Thai training to improve the lives of their students. Micah Yohe, lead instructor at York MMA knows the importance of having some martial arts training under your belt.

He is working with his community to get them in shape, give them confidence, and allows them the skills to defend themselves if ever needed.

“Some people come in just to get in shape,” he told Fox 43 News. “Some people come in to learn how to defend themselves. We have all those walks in here. We train fighters, but a lot of the people work a 9 to 5 coming in, getting in shape, and learning to feel more confident in themselves. After a while, they feel better about themselves, walking around, looking people in the eyes.”

In the past ten years, Muay Thai training has become an integral part of an MMA fighter’s skill set. In the upper epsilon of the sport, some fighters will spend a great deal of time training in Thailand to learn from the best strikers in the world.

As the name suggests, MMA is built from all different types of martial arts and combat skills, Muay Thai is one cog in the machine of an elite martial artist.

“You’re always seeing an evolution of the sport, it’s constantly growing, and I don’t think we’ve seen the top yet of where it’s headed,” Yohe said. “Muay Thai tends to be a little more of the most popular in MMA because Muay Thai is full contact in Thailand, where karate is a lot of point-fighting. Some people have kind of blended their karate background, and they’ve done really well in the cage with it.”

At York MMA you won’t find many professional or semi-professional fighters going hard for rounds and rounds. Instead, you will find regular people, coming in after work just trying to get better. Better their health and mind, and they are finding that this Muay Thai training is just the thing to improve both.

Have you ever tried out Mauy Thai and if so, what did you think of it?