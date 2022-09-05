MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (8/28-9/3)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC returned this week and made their first appearance in France, which provided a number of notable finishes for a raucous crowd in Paris. It ended up being events from Mexico’s Lux Fight League and Brazilian promotion Standout Fighting Tournament that also ruled the week, as each promotion makes multiple appearances on the Top 10.

#10: Mariam Torchinava’s Standing Submission

Mariam Torchinava extended her unbeaten pro record to 3-0 with a submission victory over Arab Mozghan at GFC 17.

Mariam Torchinava chokes Arab Mozghan unconscious after snatching her neck with a literal standing RNC #GFC17 pic.twitter.com/cWdEo2raXH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2022

The Georgian flyweight locked up a rear-naked choke on Mozghan while still standing before hitting the mat to choke Mozghan unconscious.

#9: Carlos Prates’ Title-Winning Jab

Carlos Prates only needed one strike to stop Charles de Oliveira at SFT 37, but it probably wasn’t the punch he was expecting would end the fight.

Carlos Prates KO1 Charles de Oliveira. That was crazy, a single jab completely scrambled him. New SFT welterweight champ. #SFT37 pic.twitter.com/mdmyFZB8sd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

“Carlão” landed a stiff jab that sent Oliveira wobbling to the cage and crowned Prates as SFT’s new welterweight champion.

#8: Roman Kopylov’s First UFC Win

It took nearly 3 years and as many bouts to do it, but Roman Kopylov finally picked up his first UFC victory at UFC Paris.

The 32-year-old landed a combination in the third round that sent Alessio Di Chirico falling forward to the canvas as the ref jumped in.

#7: Guillermo Torres Times An Overhand

Guillermo Torres improved to a perfect 6-0 with his violent win in less than a minute against Abraham Nava at Lux Fight League 26.

The 36-year-old landed an overhand left as Nava came forward before raining some brutal ground strikes to make sure that Nava was out.

#6: Abus Magomedov’s Explosive Debut

Abus Magomedov provided one of the most impressive UFC debuts in recent memory with his victory at UFC Paris.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR ABUS MAGOMEDOV 👏 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/5rV1V8Ds3W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

The 32-year-old staggered Dustin Stoltzfus with a front kick before ending the bout with punches in just 19 seconds.

#5: Luis Guerrero’s One-Handed Attack

Luis Guerrero picked up his third-straight stoppage victory when he finished Fredy Villegas at Lux Fight League 26.

“Pantera” backed Villegas to the cage with a left hand then unloaded with a few right hooks that left his Mexican compatriot unconscious on the canvas.

#4: Marcelo Romero’s Step-Back Left Hand

Marcelo Romero earned a brutal stoppage over Kelison Lopes in the third round of their Coliseu Combat fight in Brazil.

Marcelo Romero KO3 Kelison Lopes (Coliseu Combat)



This is the most mid-90's looking shit I've seen in a while. Looks like they have a VHS filter on pic.twitter.com/JyyoxYxiOb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

Romero looked to be walking Lopes down before landing a left hand that didn’t even require the hammer fist that followed.

#3: Luis Cabrera’s Brutal Body Kick

Luis Cabrera snapped a 2-fight losing streak in impressive fashion with his second-round stoppage of Andrea Portocarrero at Lux Fight League 26.

Luis “Iron” Cabrera knocks out Andres Portocarrero with a perfect body kick at #LUX026 pic.twitter.com/HULM51xsTe — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 3, 2022

“Iron” landed a clean body kick that had Protocarrero doubled over in pain while Cabrera threw a couple half-hearted shots on the ground.

#2: Ciryl Gane Closes Out UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane understood the significance of headlining the UFC’s first card in France, and “Bon Gamin” made sure to put on a show for the fans in his home country.

GANE HAD ALL OF FRANCE ON THEIR FEET 😱 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/EoKcMCbtC7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2022

After a wild second round where both fighters were nearly finished, Gane poured on strikes late in the third round and stopped Tai Tuivasa in brutal fashion.

#1: Samuel Dias Turns The Tide

Samuel Dias appeared moments from being finished on more than one occasion in the first round of his fight at SFT 37 against Lucas Jaguar.

Samuel Dias KO's Lucas Jaguar with brutal GNP elbows after nearly getting submitted and knocked out earlier in the round. Great comeback #SFT37 pic.twitter.com/hPQcMKam06 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

The lightweight was dropped early before Jaguar took his back and nearly choked him out, but Dias survived to knock his opponent out with some brutal elbows within the same round.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!