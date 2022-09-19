MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from ACA, Mega Fight Champions, the UFC, and a pair of events from UAE Warriors. Each of those promotions makes two appearances on this week’s Top 10, plus some knockouts from LFA and Dana White‘s Contender Series to help balance out a particularly submission-heavy list.

#10: Gillian Robertson Rallies In The Second

After nearly being stopped with strikes early in the fight, Gillian Robertson turned the tables on Mariya Agapova in the second round at UFC Vegas 60.

Robertson secured a rear-naked choke that “Demonslayer” had no hope of escaping from, but Agapova refused to admit defeat.

#9: Janderson Barreto Plays Matador

Janderson Barreto maintained his undefeated record with a third-straight first round victory at Brazil’s Mega Fight Champions.

The 20-year-old stepped aside to put his opponent on the fence and landed a left hook to the body that ended things just over a minute into the fight.

#8: Ali Al-Quasi Reclaims His Title

After losing his featherweight title via doctor’s stoppage in July, Ali Al-Quasi decisively regained the belt at UAE Warriors 33.

Ali AlQuasi regains his UAE Warriors featherweight title with this guillotine that put Jesse Arnett out cold. Book the trilogy! pic.twitter.com/Ivr3VYf7of — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 17, 2022

“The Royal Fighter” caught Jesse Arnett with a guillotine choke and didn’t let go until the Canadian fell unconscious.

#7: Emilio Quissua Captures Light Heavyweight Gold

The light heavyweight title was on the line at UAE Warriors 32, and Emilio Quissua claimed the belt in dominant fashion.

Emilio Quissua (4-0) just assaults Kevin Oumar with knees and elbows before finishing with GNP in the first. New UAE Warriors (Africa) light-heavyweight champ. That first knee was really the end#UAEWarriors32 pic.twitter.com/JyYTmc2Aba — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 16, 2022

The 25-year-old landed an initial knee that staggered Kevin Oumar before swarming the Frenchman to win the title and extend his undefeated record.

#6: Zelimkhan Amirov Throws Up A Triangle

Zelimkhan Amirov nearly cost himself dominant position against Jakyp Tuganbaev before some quick thinking earned him the victory.

Slam and slick transition to the triangle by Zelimkhan Amirov #ACAYE29 pic.twitter.com/r1yWDpXWnJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2022

The 25-year-old slammed Tuganbaev to the canvas before rolling to his back and immediately locking up a triangle choke as his opponent moved to top position.

#5: Adam Vigil Chases The Finish

Adam Vigil was relentless in his pursuit of a finish in his catchweight bout with Manatua Lemaire at LFA 142.

Holy shit Adam Vigil. What a vicious KO #LFA142 pic.twitter.com/MIKahzY31k — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2022

Vigil initially dropped Lemaire with a combination before unleashing a series of strikes ending with a huge left hand and follow-up punch on the ground.

#4: Saykhan Uzbiev’s Creative Submission

Saykhan Uzbiev had a memorable pro debut at ACA Young Eagles 29 when he secured a unique submission against Zurab Bunakhaev.

Atacazo artistico de Saykhan Uzbiev! Excelente sumision, derechito a lo mejor del año #ACAYE29 pic.twitter.com/jhIQUjwO61 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 17, 2022

The Russian featherweight initially wrapped one arm around Bunakhaev’s head from the bottom before using his legs to isolate an arm and force a tap.

#3: Joe Pyfer’s Emphatic UFC Debut

Joe Pyfer rose to the occasion in his highly-anticipated UFC debut against Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60.

KNOCKED DOWN AND WENT OUT 🤯



WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOE PYFER AT #UFCVEGAS60 pic.twitter.com/dQrkyVFUgA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 18, 2022

“Bodybagz” floored Amedovski with a right hand and landed a single follow-up punch to secure his third-straight stoppage victory.

#2: Bruna Brasil Walks It Off

Dana White’s Contender Series has been a regular contributer to the Top 10, and Bruna Brasil produced one of the highlights of the 2022 season against Marnic Mann.

“The Special One” head kicked her undefeated opponent with 30 seconds left in the second round to secure a UFC contract.

#1: Andersson Souza’s Casual Finish

Andersson Souza appeared calm and collected after a brutal finishing sequence against Eduardo Ribeiro at Mega Fight Champions in Brazil.

Andersson Souza KO's Eduardo Ribeiro in the first via knee and a huge left hand. Love the mouthpiece recovery walk off. #MegaFightChampions pic.twitter.com/KN4DlkUUJQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2022

Souza landed a huge knee and finished the fight with a left hand before casually reaching down to grab his mouthpiece and celebrate the victory.

