MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/18-9/24)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A rare break in UFC’s schedule did nothing to hurt the number of finishes available this week, and even some impressive stoppages from Contender Series didn’t make the final cut. This week’s Top 10 is also a first in that every single entry is from a different event, including a wild submission from Bellator‘s return to Dublin and a number of eye-catching promotional debuts.

#10: Timur Serikuly Stretches Out In His Pro Debut

Timur Serikuly managed to start his pro career off with a particularly impressive submission at Naiza FC 44 in Kazakhstan.

Timur Serikuly submits Rinat Abylkairov by first round Suloev stretch#NaizaFC44 pic.twitter.com/Czak2Qsp2X — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2022

Facing fellow debutant Rinat Abylkairov, Serikuly was clearly in control on the ground before snatching his countryman’s leg to secure a first-round Suloev stretch.

#9: Evgeny Goncharov’s Huge Overhand

Evgeny Goncharov had previously won a unanimous decision over Tony Johnson in 2019, but the Russian heavyweight earned a much more definitive result at ACA 145.

What a shot from Goncharov. Flattens The Hulk in R1 #ACA145 pic.twitter.com/fixOnew6Bs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2022

The 36-year-old dropped Johnson with a thunderous right hand before a couple half-hearted ground strikes ended the bout within the first round.

#8: Zach Fry Jumps For A Triangle

Zach Fry caught Alex Gil by surprise during their amateur bantamweight bout at UK Fighting Championships 20.

Hermoso triangulo volador de Zach Fry en UK Fighting Championships 20. Video original: https://t.co/ntAibGqpfX pic.twitter.com/csqVH5Qmea — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 18, 2022

The Englishman initially stuffed a takedown attempt before jumping up to secure a triangle that eventually forced a tap from Gil.

#7: Keweny Lopes Goes Straight For The Finish

Keweny Lopes wasted no time in his featherweight bout against Erick Washington at Spartacus MMA 14 in Brazil.

Keweny Lopes KOs Erick Washington in 10 seconds at #SpartacusMMA14 Keweny moved to 7-1 with that win pic.twitter.com/gQnP90afw0 — não é o hasbulla (@foraduilio) September 24, 2022

“Leão” went into attack mode right from the opening bell before finishing Washington with a left hand just 10 seconds into the fight.

#6: Kale Moniz Times An Uppercut

Kale Moniz apparently decided he had no interest in seeing the scorecards before the third round of his fight at Fury FC 69.

“Money” landed a brutal uppercut as Shane Torres came forward that left the 30-year-old laying flat on his back just over 10 seconds into the round.

#5: Erick Sánchez Debuts In Cage Warriors

Competing in his home state of California, Erick Sánchez picked up an impressive victory in his Cage Warriors debut against James Lynch at Cage Warriors 143.

The Bellator and Combate veteran landed a picture-perfect right hand that finished Lynch halfway into the first round.

#4: Marcily Alves Ends It With An Elbow

Marcily Alves was in full control of his fight with Carlos Soares at Jungle Fight 111 before landing a brutal finishing blow.

Marciley Alves KO's Carlos Soares with a beautiful elbow in the first round. Bad timing on the angle switch so wait for the replay #JF111 pic.twitter.com/UgcJ0zHlYO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

“Durin” pressured Soares to the fence and landed a short elbow that ended things just over a minute into the bout.

#3: Brandon Jenkins Gets Back In The Win Column

Brandon Jenkins picked up his first victory since going 0-2 in the UFC when he stopped Neal Anderson at Unified MMA 46.

“The Human Highlight Reel” lived up to his nickname when he landed a right hand and huge follow-up knee that sent Anderson to the canvas.

#2: Luca Poclit’s Signature Submission

Luca Poclit grabbed the attention of the MMA world thanks to a unique submission victory in his promotional debut at Bellator 285.

Have you 𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 seen anything like this?! 👀



Luca Poclit submits Schiro to open #Bellator285 with a bang 💥#Bellator285 is LIVE on YouTube & @BBCiPlayer now!@MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by Vallarta Supermarkets pic.twitter.com/lycZOrH0HG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 23, 2022

Officially listed as a “Lucanator choke,” the Moldovan sent Dante Schiro unconscious with just over 30 seconds remaining in the second round.

#1: Ovidio Bojórquez’s Flying Knee

Ovidio Bojórquez scored one of the most casual walk-off knockouts you’ll ever see against Matthew Colquhoun at Combate Global.

Ovidio Bojórquez noqueando brutalmente con una flying knee a Matthew Colquhoun #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/51lWIapMUV — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 24, 2022

Making his Combate debut after previously fighting for LFA, Bojórquez leapt forward with a flying knee that floored Colquhoun as the 23-year-old calmly walked away.

