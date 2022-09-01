MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:

Long-time followers, thank you for your loyalty and for assisting our continued growth as an industry leader. For new readers, keep visiting MMANews.com for your daily fix of original content, passionate writing, and wide-ranging stories.

Major September 2022 Events

Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this September leading up to and following these events.

Every card below is subject to change.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa (September 3, 2022)

Main Card

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs.Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Lighweight bout: Farès Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry

Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñónez

Featherweight bout: William Gomi vs. Jarno Errens

Women’s Featherweight bout: Ailin Perez vs. Stephanie Egger

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (September 10, 2022)

WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBD Middleweight Title Bout: Claressa Shields (c) vs. Savannah Marshall (c)

WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight Title Bout: Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c)

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz (September 10, 2022)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Catchweight (180lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Women’s Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheliger

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 (September 17, 2022)

WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF & The Ring Super Middleweight Title Bout: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez(c) vs Gennady Golovkin

WBC Super-Flyweight Title Bout: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez(c) vs Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong (September 17, 2022)

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Middlweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani

Women’s Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault

Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă

Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally (September 23, 2022)

Lightweight: Peter Queally vs. Benson Henderson

Light Heavyweight: Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef

Featherweight: Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho

Women’s Featherweight: Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva

Featherweight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski

Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton

Bantamweight: Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Silva

Light Heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore

Lightweight: Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens

Lightweight: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah

Featherweight: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar

Welterweight: Luca Poclit vs. Dante Shiro

Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Lewis Long

Heavyweight: Kasim Aras vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Mikuru Asakura (September 25, 2022)

3-Round Super Middleweight Exhibition: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura

Fight Music Show 2: Cyborg vs. Da Silva (September 25, 2022)

Cris Cyborg vs. Simone da Silva

Acelino Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons

Milton Vieira vs. Felipe Arantes

William Macário vs. Luan Santiago

John Allan vs. Diego Dias

Edivan Santos vs. Alison Vicente

Patricia Alujas vs. Andressa Romero

Thor Silva vs. Paulo Rangel

Sérgio Bertoluci vs. Chico Salgado