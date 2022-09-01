MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:
- Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, Jordan Wright, and Tyriece Simon. Only at MMA News can you finally solve the mystery of Valentina Shevchenko’s “HEYYY’S” one minute and learn about Ice Wars the next, with other riveting stories central to mainstream MMA in-between.
- Timeliness: Stay on top of the biggest industry announcements and latest scoops as soon as they drop.
- Extensive Fight Night Coverage: Stay on top of all the live reactions, highlights, and stories from every UFC event before, during, and after the show.
- Arena-Style Results: Want to stay on top of the sights and sounds of Fight Night? Our results will put you right in the arena with all the highlights and biggest moments from every major MMA event.
- Industry-Wide Highlights: MMA News will continue to serve up the sickest highlights around the sport, including our Top 10 Finishes of the Week series.
- Top 10 Finishes: Want to see the best finishes of the week happening around the entire sport of MMA? Our Drew Beaupré leads our must-watch MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week released every Monday.
- Matchmaking Bulletin: Stay on top of all the fights that you won’t want to miss but may have flown under your radar. Our Harvey Leonard will keep you in the know with our weekly Matchmaking Bulletin.
- Weekly Interviews: Our YouTube channel will continue delivering interviews with fighters across the sport via our very own James Lynch and Curtis Calhoun.
- Positives & Negatives: Join the brilliant Harvey Leonard as he gives an in-depth analysis of all the positives and negatives coming out of every UFC event.
- Human-Interest Pieces: This August, MMA News will continue to bring you high-interest stories related to crime, politics, inspiration, or the bizarre, usually before they’ve reached other MMA media outlets.
- The MMA News Archives: Join us every weekend to revisit the past, as we share stories within our 20-year history that you may not have known.
- UFC Live-Tweeting: Our Twitter page just got a whole lot livelier, as the one and only Dan Levi reacts to all the in-cage action during UFC Fight Nights.
- The Countdown Continues: You can expect weekly lists ranking the best of MMA, such as last month’s “Top 10 Self-Promoters in UFC History” and “The Eight Most Bizarre Fights In Modern MMA History”
Long-time followers, thank you for your loyalty and for assisting our continued growth as an industry leader. For new readers, keep visiting MMANews.com for your daily fix of original content, passionate writing, and wide-ranging stories.
Major September 2022 Events
Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this September leading up to and following these events.
Every card below is subject to change.
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa (September 3, 2022)
Main Card
Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs.Tai Tuivasa
Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
Lighweight bout: Farès Ziam vs. Michal Figlak
Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Henry
Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñónez
Featherweight bout: William Gomi vs. Jarno Errens
Women’s Featherweight bout: Ailin Perez vs. Stephanie Egger
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (September 10, 2022)
- WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBD Middleweight Title Bout: Claressa Shields (c) vs. Savannah Marshall (c)
- WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight Title Bout: Mikaela Mayer (c) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (c)
- Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva
- Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik
- Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov
- Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero
- April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
- Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi
- Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg
- Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly
- Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA
UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz (September 10, 2022)
Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
Catchweight (180lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Women’s Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Bantamweight: Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheliger
Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 (September 17, 2022)
- WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF & The Ring Super Middleweight Title Bout: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez(c) vs Gennady Golovkin
- WBC Super-Flyweight Title Bout: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez(c) vs Israel Gonzalez
- Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado
- Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Kieron Conway
- Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo
- Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza
- Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina
- Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong (September 17, 2022)
Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Middlweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani
Women’s Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz
Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-André Barriault
Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Pyfer
Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă
Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally (September 23, 2022)
Lightweight: Peter Queally vs. Benson Henderson
Light Heavyweight: Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef
Featherweight: Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho
Women’s Featherweight: Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva
Featherweight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu
Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski
Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton
Bantamweight: Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Silva
Light Heavyweight: Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore
Lightweight: Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens
Lightweight: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah
Featherweight: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar
Welterweight: Luca Poclit vs. Dante Shiro
Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Lewis Long
Heavyweight: Kasim Aras vs. Kirill Sidelnikov
Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Mikuru Asakura (September 25, 2022)
3-Round Super Middleweight Exhibition: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura
Fight Music Show 2: Cyborg vs. Da Silva (September 25, 2022)
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone da Silva
Acelino Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons
Milton Vieira vs. Felipe Arantes
William Macário vs. Luan Santiago
John Allan vs. Diego Dias
Edivan Santos vs. Alison Vicente
Patricia Alujas vs. Andressa Romero
Thor Silva vs. Paulo Rangel
Sérgio Bertoluci vs. Chico Salgado