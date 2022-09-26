MMA Twitter Reacts To Bizarre Fall From Fight Music Show 2

Edivan Santos picked up a slightly confusing finish in his bout with Alison Vicente on the MMA portion of Fight Music Show 2 in Brazil.
The former Contender Series fighter began the sequence when he stomped on his opponent’s lead knee about a minute into the second round. Vicente nearly sat down from the impact before making a face at Santos, which immediately resulted in a left hand that put him on his back.
The 35-year-old seemed eager to keep things on the ground, but “Pé de Sapo” called him to his feet before walking to the center of the cage. Vicente decided to go on the offensive with a few wild punches, only for Santos to sting him with a counter combination that caused Vicente to flop forward and end the bout.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Vicente’s Fall
The clip has drawn a variety of reactions online, with a number of people likening Vicente’s fall to when UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker was knocked out by Jamahal Hill.
The victory got Santos back in the win column after being stopped by Alexander Soldatkin last November, and the 30-year-old is now 2-1 since appearing on Contender Series 2021.
This bout between the two Brazilian heavyweights was part of the MMA portion of Fight Music Show 2, which featured the boxing debut of former UFC and current Bellator champion Chris Cyborg in the night’s co-main event.
