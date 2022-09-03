MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Decision Win At UFC Paris

Former champion Robert Whittaker reminded everyone that he’s still one of the world’s top middleweights with his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris.

Competing in the co-main event of the UFC’s first trip to France, Whittaker appeared to have the support of the crowd from the moment he made his walk to the cage.

Although the first round was fairly competitive, things clearly swung in Whittaker’s favor as the bout went on. Vettori had very few answers for the former champion’s striking game, and his own offensive bursts typically resulted in “The Reaper” escaping with relative ease.

There were several moments where Whittaker connected cleanly with head kicks and looked to have Vettori in trouble, but “The Italian Dream” survived to see the final bell.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Performance

Whittaker’s ability to shut down the UFC’s #2-ranked middleweight was impressive, and MMA Twitter applauded the 31-year-old’s victory accordingly.

The gap between Robert Whittaker and the rest of the middleweights ranked below him continues to be fairly significant.



Shows that you need to appreciate, not hate, Israel Adesanya. #UFCParis — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 3, 2022

Great performance by Robert Whittaker!! What a legend!! #UFCParis — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 3, 2022

Absolute clinic from Whittaker. Did his reading in the first and turned it into a showcase performance over the last ten minutes, against one of the best middleweights in the world.



Brilliant. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) September 3, 2022

Brilliant gameplan and execution for Robert Whittaker. He's not done yet. Not by any means. #UFCParis — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 3, 2022

Example 1,729: Robert Whittaker is a f*n stud. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 3, 2022

Robert Whittaker is in that rare elite category that we've seen a handful of fighters fall into at some point during their careers. He's a champion without a title. Don't see him losing to anyone at 185 not named Adesanya. #UFCParis — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 3, 2022

Masterclass by Whittaker in last 2 rounds. Beautiful work. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

Whittaker's vision and timing are sublime. He catches his opponents so nakedly off balance. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 3, 2022

Breaking: Robert Whittaker is very good at mixing the martial arts. #UFCParis — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 3, 2022

30-27 Whittaker.



An absolute master class from him today against one of the toughest middleweights on the planet in Vettori. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 3, 2022

This was Whittaker’s first fight since losing a rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. “The Last Stylebender” remains the only fighter to have beaten Whittaker at middleweight.

