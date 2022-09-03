MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Decision Win At UFC Paris

Former champion Robert Whittaker reminded everyone that he’s still one of the world’s top middleweights with his decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris.
Competing in the co-main event of the UFC’s first trip to France, Whittaker appeared to have the support of the crowd from the moment he made his walk to the cage.
Although the first round was fairly competitive, things clearly swung in Whittaker’s favor as the bout went on. Vettori had very few answers for the former champion’s striking game, and his own offensive bursts typically resulted in “The Reaper” escaping with relative ease.
There were several moments where Whittaker connected cleanly with head kicks and looked to have Vettori in trouble, but “The Italian Dream” survived to see the final bell.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Whittaker’s Performance
Whittaker’s ability to shut down the UFC’s #2-ranked middleweight was impressive, and MMA Twitter applauded the 31-year-old’s victory accordingly.
This was Whittaker’s first fight since losing a rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. “The Last Stylebender” remains the only fighter to have beaten Whittaker at middleweight.
