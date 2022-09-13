MMA World Reacts To The Death Of Elias Theodorou

The sudden death of former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has rocked the MMA community to its core in the wake of the news.

Theodorou passed away after a battle with liver cancer over the weekend at just 34 years old. He was one of the most mutually respected fighters in the UFC during his tenure and impacted the lives of many inside and outside the Octagon.

In addition to his fighting career, Theodorou also broke barriers and became the first male fighter to become a ‘ring boy’ for the all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC. He last fought in the UFC against Derek Brunson in May 2019 before brief stints in smaller promotions.

Many fighting colleagues, friends, and family of Theodorou have posted tributes in remembrance of him.

MMA Fighters Pay Homage To Elias Theodorou

Watch how Michael Chiesa and others made their feelings known about Theodorou’s sudden and tragic passing.

Rest In Peace man. https://t.co/DLBfr3cc7l — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 12, 2022

I can't believe! terrible news! RIP my friend Elias Theodorou 🙏🏾😞 it’s was a pleasure to share the octagon with you my brother — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) September 12, 2022

Wow. Loss for words on hearing the news on one of the nicest guys I’ve met in this sport. #RIP Elias. This is saddening — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 12, 2022

Oh man, It’s so sad to hear about Elias Theodorou. May he Rest In Peace. — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) September 12, 2022

Horrible news to see, Canada lost a great one 🇨🇦 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) September 12, 2022

Theodorou was a native of Mississauga, ON, and proudly represented the Canadian flag at various events. Just a few fights into his professional career, he also won The Ultimate Fighter: Nations middleweight tournament back in 2014.

Theodorou would go on to pick up victories over the likes of Eryk Anders, Sam Alvey, and Cezar Ferreira in the UFC Octagon. His last professional fight came last December at Colorado Combat Club 10, earning a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Baker.

It’s unclear how long Theodorou was diagnosed with liver cancer, although many speculate he was sick for months before his death. The UFC and other promotions in MMA will likely pay tribute to Theodorou in the coming weeks at their events.

