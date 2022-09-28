Moroz: Selling Explicit Content Has Made Me A Different Person

UFC women’s flyweight fighter Maryna Moroz has described her decision to sell explicit content online as ‘life-changing’.

In recent times, a number of female fighters have turned to content sites as a source of additional income. Perhaps most notably, former UFC star Paige VanZant joined the OnlyFans platform this past weekend having previously sold X-rated images on her own personal site. In doing so, she joined the likes of Hannah Goldy, Kay Hansen, and Jessica Eye.

The latest to announce news regarding heir own explicit presence online was Moroz, who officially became the first UFC fighter on Playboy Centerfold, which is described as “a creator-led platform dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity.”

Happy to announce that I'll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can't wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑" — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

Moroz’s page is currently listed as free to follow, but many images are behind a $20 paywall. While the main motive for starting an OnlyFans page would appear to be financial on paper, or simply to document training and travel in Cris Cyborg’s case, Moroz says her decision to sell content and work with Playboy is about much more.

Moroz Discusses ‘Life-Changing’ Career Choice

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Moroz discussed her excitement at being able to work with Playboy, a renowned American lifestyle and entertainment magazine that is now solely based online and was founded nearly 70 years ago.

“It’s super cool. I am still surprised for me,” Moroz said. “I am so happy. It’s a very good opportunity for me, and I am just ready for work.”

Moroz also described how her life has changed since starting an explicit content page. According to “Iron Lady,” she was a closed person until posting nude images and interacting with subscribers energized her.

“Before, I was a very closed person. Now, I think America changed me,” Moroz noted. “Now I am open, and I feel more energy. When I show maybe nude pictures, people write me very good messages and I take energy… I love it so much… Number one for me is training, but all the time in gym, I want something to relax.

“I think to be sexy and make pictures, it’s helped me a lot to be calm. Working with Playboy is super big for me. The level (has made) me change everything in my life. Now, I am different. I am a different person,” Moroz added.

While Moroz will be looking to please her subscribers on Playboy Centerfold, the Ukrainian will be hoping to deliver a different type of show when she returns to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19.

On the card, which will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak, Moroz will not only have the chance to jump into the rankings, but with a victory over the #8-ranked Jennifer Maia, she could land inside the top 10 and well within contention.

