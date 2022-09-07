Muhammad Says Felder Would Return If Offered A Fight

Belal Muhammad says fighter-turned-commentator Paul Felder still has the itch to fight and would return for a bout if offered.

Ahead of UFC San Diego, Belal Muhammad gave a quick interview with The Schmo. The Schmo’s interrogation led to a question about Paul Felder, with Muhammad relaying a compelling answer. According to the #5 ranked UFC welterweight contender, “The Irish Dragon” still has a lot of fight left despite his retirement.

“Every time I see him, he’s still scratching, he’s looking at me like, “Man, I need a little bit more of those fights, bro… like, how’s it feel to be in that cage.” He’s still got the itch… I know he has the itch. If the UFC calls him with a name, I don’t see him turning it down. So, Dana, hit his line. The Irish Dragon still got a lot of fight in him”

Paul Felder retired last May, following a split-decision loss to former Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos on five days’ notice. However, Felder has maintained an incredible physique, running marathons and iron-mans, claiming to be around 7% body fat. He has also remained active in the sport, providing fan-favorite color commentary for the UFC.

Muhammad Says Felder Comeback Could Be At 145 Or 135

Courtesy of UFC.com

When prompted by the Schmo, who pointed out that Felder is looking skinny these days, Muhammad says that Felder could come back at 135lbs if he wanted.

“…if he’s cutting the weight like he used to cut weight, he’d literally walk into a room at 205lbs and make 155. This guy could make 135 if he really tried.”

Whether or not you believe what Muhammad says about Felder’s prior weight-cutting, with 7% body fat, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could make 135. However, many believed that 145 was the sweet spot for Felder, given his measurements are very similar to Max Holloway’s.

Do you think Paul Felder should return to battle? Or should he remain in the commentary booth?