It appears that Mokaev has career goals as a matchmaker once his time as a fighter has expired, as he’s already advising the boss about who to sign next.

The surging flyweight contender had a strong message for Dana White: The UFC heavyweight division is missing a top contender.

Muhammad Mokaev Tells Dana White Whom He Must Immediately Sign

Mokaev suggested that White sign PFL 2019 Heavyweight Champion Ali Isaev, promising that White will not regret such a decision. Isaev was scheduled to fight in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the PFL but was deemed medically unfit last year and forced to pull out this year too.

Isaev is 9-0 as a professional, with a combined-opponent-record of 100-31. He placed 17th in the 2008 summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling. He hails from Dagestan and has an International Master of Sports in freestyle.

Despite his status as a Master of Sport, all five of Isaev’s finishes have come by way of KO/TKO. However, Isaev is 38, and has not fought in three years. This is above even the heavyweight average of 34.5 for the top 10 at heavyweight.

Dana sign him, you won’t regret 🥇 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) September 15, 2022

With UFC 280, which features Mokaev, just around the corner, it is do-or-die time for Isaev and the UFC if they wanted him on the already historically stacked card. The timing of the tweet is interesting, given that only one other heavyweight bout is currently scheduled for the card.

Asaev angled for a UFC contract in 2020 and expressed frustrations with the PFL during their COVID hiatus. Could this sudden plea from Mokaev mean that the undefeated Dagestani has been released from the PFL?

