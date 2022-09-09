Watch: Best Moments From The UFC Career of Nate Diaz

If UFC 279 is the final time that Nate Diaz steps foot in the UFC Octagon, he will be leaving the promotion with some incredible highlight moments on his resume.

After a 15-year long career in the UFC, it appears that the younger Diaz brother will be competing under the promotion’s banner for the final time when he fights out his contract against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. He has expressed desire to be released from promotion ahead of the fight, with the possibility of boxing the likes of Jake Paul being rumored for the future.

With his near-30-fight UFC tenure coming to a close this weekend, it has been appropriate to look back on the many memorable moments Diaz has had over the years. The excellent editors at BT Sport compiled a video documenting these such moments, and it makes for the perfect viewing material to get in the mood for fight night.

Naturally the video covered most of the major moments from the latter half of Diaz’s UFC run, with all of the Greatest Hits from a pair of Conor McGregor fights making the cut, alongside his callout of Jorge Masvidal and him sparking up some blunts.

There were also some classic moments thrown in, with highlights of Nate flipping off “Cowboy” Cerrone, thanking his older brother Nick numerous times, and slapping Dana White in the face.

This was a great demonstration of the personality of Nate Diaz, both in and outside the cage.

Check out the full video below:

UFC 279: Diaz vs Chimaev Fight Card

UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev goes down Saturday, September 10th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view main card can be purchased through ESPN+, where you can watch the entire event.

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez (180lb catchweight)

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson (bantamweight)

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj (220lb catchweight)

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf (featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed (strawweight)

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Besides Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev, which UFC 279 excites you the most?