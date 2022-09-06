Nate Diaz: Jon Jones’ Legacy Is ‘Gone & Done With’

Don’t expect to find Jon Jones on any GOAT lists created by UFC 279 headliner Nate Diaz.

This Saturday, Nate Diaz will compete in the main event of UFC 279 when he faces Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of that blockbuster contest, Diaz sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto for a one-on-one interview. Among the many topics discussed was that of MMA GOATs.

As Diaz was listing names he considered to be among the greatest fighters of all time, there was a pause. Okamoto, having noticed Jon Jones’ name still had not been uttered, attempted to help jog Diaz’s memory by mentioning the former light heavyweight king.

To this, Diaz instantly responded with a dismissive scoff and a strong denouncement of Jones having any consideration for being among the MMA GOATs, with Jones multiple drug-test infractions being the reason.

“With all due respect, if you do steroids, you’re (eliminated from the GOAT discussion),” Diaz said in reference to Jones. “If they’re doing that out loud, that’s different. Like, ‘Hey, we’re all shooting steroids’ and then whoop everybody’s ass. Because I’m willing to fight (someone) on steroids. I don’t give a [MUTED]. Like, let’s all just talk about it. You do steroids, I’ll smoke weed, then let’s get in there and squab. I don’t give a [MUTED].

“But you’re sneak-steroiding and then you’re considered? You’re out of the question. That whole legacy’s gone and done with.”

Jon Jones (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Jon Jones has indeed failed multiple drug tests in the past and has been suspended by USADA. However, in each case, independent arbitration has determined that he did not intentionally cheat and that the amount of substances in his body could not have impacted his performance. You can read further on each case in our editorial on this topic here.

Many people still argue for Jones being the GOAT based on his highly impressive résumé and records set while in the UFC. However, if you ask Nate Diaz, not only is he above Jones on this list, but he and his brother Nick are the two greatest fighters to ever compete inside the Octagon.

Diaz will have another opportunity to showcase this when he takes on young, starving killer Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev in this Saturday’s UFC 279 main event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

