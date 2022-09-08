Nate Diaz: Leon Edwards Is The Easiest Fight I Ever Had

Nate Diaz doesn’t put much stock into his fight against newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards ahead of his UFC return.

Diaz will face surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday night at UFC 279. It is the last fight on his UFC deal and potentially his last-ever fight in the Octagon.

Diaz hasn’t fought for the last year and a half during an ongoing dispute with the UFC brass. He repeatedly asked the UFC for a fight and tensions got so high that he outright requested his release on social media.

Diaz’s last fight came against Edwards at UFC 263 last year. He lost the fight via a unanimous decision but nearly finished Edwards with a flurry on the feet as the fifth round concluded.

Edwards went on to upset Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 278. While Diaz respects the accomplishment, he didn’t see much difficulty dealing with Edwards when they fought.

Nate Diaz Doesn’t Look At Leon Edwards Fight As A Loss

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz made an admission regarding his last fight against Edwards.

“You got Kamaru, he goes in acting like he’s the GOAT, and he fights three or four title defenses, and then he’s slept on his ass by a guy who I just basically beat. I was cut and injured coming into the fight, so I just coasted through that fight, it was the easiest fight I ever had, and now he’s the champion. But shout out to Leon for getting the job done. I’m not trying to knock Leon, congratulations…”

Edwards had a long road to the title rematch against Usman. He won 9 straight fights including over the likes of Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, and Gunnar Nelson.

Edwards will now likely face Usman in a trilogy for his first title defense. The UFC is allegedly working on putting the trilogy in the UK, possibly at a stadium venue.

While the aftermath of Edwards’ stunning win remains prevalent, Diaz doesn’t feel that Edwards gave him any challenges he couldn’t handle with ease.

What is your reaction to Nate Diaz’s comments on Leon Edwards?