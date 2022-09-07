Nate Diaz Names What Would Have Made Him Re-Sign With UFC

UFC star Nate Diaz‘s contract demands didn’t just resort to the usual ‘X’s and O’s’ when it comes to negotiating deals with fighters.

Diaz will face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It is the last fight on his UFC contract and an end to an ongoing contract dispute with the promotion.

Diaz and the UFC brass have been at odds for years, and most specifically over the past 12 months. He has requested his release from the UFC after repeatedly pleading for the promotion to book him a fight.

Diaz was adamant about splitting with the UFC, although if the UFC honored one request, he would’ve likely stayed on the company’s roster for the foreseeable future.

Nate Diaz Wanted Whole ‘Diaz Army’ Signed To The UFC

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz explained what it would’ve taken from the UFC to sign a new deal with the promotion.

“[We didn’t get] nowhere near,” Diaz admitted. “One time I said alright look, if I’m gonna resign since they were so adamant about it, they kept coming back with me and every time I was like no, they’d come back with more [money]. These guys ain’t taking no for an answer and they’re like, he’s not taking yes for an answer.

“You want me in? Then me and my 10 guys, we’re all coming. I need contracts for all my guys. After I said it and the deal was getting worked on, I was thinking they’re signing all my friends and I have to fight here”

“And then they started coming back and offering my guys [The Ultimate Fighter, Contender Series, etc.]…everybody’s in or I’m out…I’m calling my own shot…ain’t nobody’s telling me what to do, ever.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 via a unanimous decision. He has lost three of his last four fights overall, with his lone victory during this stretch coming against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Diaz hasn’t ruled out eventually returning to fight in the UFC in the future. He also recently applied to license his Real Fight Inc. promotion and will become the latest former or current UFC standout to dip their toes into fight promoting.

Diaz’s days of fighting in the UFC seem numbered, although if the UFC decides to give in to his demands to sign his entire team, anything could be possible.

Do you think UFC 279 is Nate Diaz’s last fight in the Octagon?