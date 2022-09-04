Nate Diaz To Apply For Promoter’s License & Start Real Fight, Inc.

Nate Diaz may be ending his tenure in the UFC soon, but now he is looking to start a promotion of his own.

UFC 279 will see the younger Diaz brother step into the UFC Octagon for what is widely believed to be the final time as he takes on the red-hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. After a tumultuous relationship that saw him and UFC brass butt heads on numerous occasions, it seems that Diaz is fighting out his contract to pursue big fights against the likes of Jake Paul outside of the promotion.

Nate Diaz Preps Real Fight Inc. For The World

Dana White has famously said that if you have a problem with the way he runs the UFC, you are more than welcome to start your own promotion and run it how you see fit. Well, it seems that Nate Diaz will be doing just that, according to a report from Ariel Helwani.

A statement from a member of the Diaz team reveals that the Stockton native has applied for his promoter’s license with the intent to kick off his own promotion, entitled Real Fight, Inc. According to the statement, the promotion will feature MMA competitions as well as boxing and jiu-jitsu events.

“Nathan Diaz will be applying for his promoter’s license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ,” the statement reads. “The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years.

“The promotion will look (to) attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.”

Nathan Diaz is getting into the promoter game.



A statement from team @NateDiaz209. Cc: https://t.co/LLWtdLRpBD pic.twitter.com/XMPNhxDQoe — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 4, 2022

Diaz accompanied this announcement with a trailer video that he posted to his instagram.

This is a bold move from Nate Diaz, who joins the likes of his former opponents Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis among the ranks of fighters-turned-promoters. Time will tell if he ends up forming some sort of streaming deal with UFC Fight Pass like his counterparts or if the events from Real Fight, Inc. will remain be exclusively found elsewhere.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this is the timing of the announcement from Diaz, as it will line up with his potential move to the boxing ring. It will be worth watching to see if he uses this to co-promote a future event with Jake Paul.

Will you be watching Real Fight, Inc.?