Fighters React To Nate Diaz’s Fairy-Tale Moment At UFC 279

If UFC 279 was the last time that Nate Diaz will compete in the Octagon, he is going out on a memorable note.

After a build-up that was supposed to culminate in Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev, the Stockton native would be matched up with former interim champ Tony Ferguson on just 24 hours’ notice after a massive weight miss from Chimaev. In the end, this turned out to be a competitive bout, and the last one on Nate’s UFC contract.

Fighters React To Nate Diaz Submitting Tony Ferguson

The UFC 279 main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson turned out to be a bloody brawl, to the surprise of no one, with both men scoring serious damage on one another. In the end however, Nate would score a guillotine finish in the fourth round to end his UFC tenure in the perfect way.

Following the fight, the MMA world was abuzz with fighters and fans reacting to this performance and celebrating possibly the last time Diaz will be seen in the UFC. There was plenty of pleasantries to be said, after such a gutsy performance and insane fight week.

“WHAT AN ENDING FOR NATE!! After 15 years in the UFC you couldn’t have asked for a more fitting ending,” wrote Megan Anderson on Twitter.

After 15 years in the UFC you couldn't have asked for a more fitting ending 🥺#ufc279 #DiazArmy — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022

“This is exactly the entertainment I pay to see!” Julian Marquez said.

This is exactly the entertainment I pay to see! #ufc279 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 11, 2022

“All respect! Ossss” Charles Oliveira said.

“The bum Olympics” quipped rival Dustin Poirier.

The bum Olympics #UFC279 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 11, 2022

“I don’t know what to call this but we are loving it here” said Alexander Volkanovski.

I don’t know what to call this but we are loving it here #atthebarn #ufc279 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 11, 2022

“Respect to two OGs of the fight game, honor to watch you both go to battle” said Henry Cejudo.

Respect to two OGs of the fight game, honor to watch you both go to battle @NateDiaz209 @TonyFergusonXT 👏 #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

“Damn!! Quick with it, R4 Nate with the guillotine off of Tony’s shot.” Cat Zingano noted.

Damn!! Quick with it, R4 Nate with the guillotine off of Tony’s shot. #ufc279 pic.twitter.com/dN8ghFgKQ5 — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) September 11, 2022

“Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat” said Jake Paul, who may be Nate’s next opponent.

Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

“Nate Diaz is a FREE man! Congrats Nathan” cheered heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

Congrats Nathan👏🏾 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

“Nate is a g! Excited to see what’s next!” wrote Max Holloway

Nate is a g! Excited to see what’s next! #UFC279 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 11, 2022

“Legends go out fitin Legends from now on. That’s how it should b,” Bryce Mitchell posited.

Legends go out fitin Legends from now on. That’s how it should b. — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 11, 2022

“Damn did Ferg want out? That guillotine happened quick, Tony didn’t try to fight hands” questioned Ben Askren.

Damn did Ferg want out? That guillotine happened quick, Tony didn’t try to fight hands — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

UFC 279 ended with a back and forth war between two veterans of the sport, with Nate Diaz leaving the promotion on a high note. The combat sports world will be watching to see where he goes from there.

What was your favorite Nate Diaz moment?