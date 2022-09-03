Twitter Reacts To Nathaniel Wood’s Win Over Charles Jourdain

Nathaniel Wood passed his latest test at a new weight class against Charles Jourdain to kick off the main card at UFC Paris.

Wood used timely striking and his wrestling to stifle Jourdain’s advances throughout their three-round fight. While Jourdain had his fair share of moments, Wood was able to control the pace and frustrate Jourdain.

After 15 minutes of action, Wood earned a unanimous decision win in his second fight since making the move from bantamweight to featherweight.

🗣 BY UNANIMOUS DECISION!!!@TheProspectMMA gets his second win in six weeks at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/pfGi9CX4tS — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

MMA Fighters React To Nathaniel Wood’s UFC Paris Win

Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Wood’s win at UFC Paris.

Fun scrap! Wood got it? #UFCParis — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 3, 2022

Close fight but wood took him down a bunch of times with ease. he gets the nod here #UFCParis — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 3, 2022

Great scrap boys #UFCParis — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) September 3, 2022

Man Nathaniel fought a perfect fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Wood is looking good — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Wood is a dawg @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 3, 2022

Wood looking solid 🔥🔥 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 3, 2022

Wood opted to make the full-time move to 145lbs following recent losses at bantamweight to Casey Kenney and John Dodson. He won his featherweight debut against Charles Rosa in July.

Jourdain came into his UFC Paris matchup with Wood off of a loss to Shane Burgos via a majority decision in July. Before that, he earned back-to-back victories over Lando Vannata and Andre Ewell.

Consecutive wins at featherweight for Wood will likely earn him another big-name opponent for his next fight as he moves a step closer to a spot in the rankings.

