Neil Magny Changes Course On Potential Khamzat Chimaev Bout

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is moving on from the idea of facing Khamzat Chimaev at 170lbs following Chimaev’s weight miss.

Magny will face Daniel Rodriguez on October 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He returns following a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in June.

Magny has repeatedly called for a matchup with Chimaev for nearly two years, although the fight never came to fruition. He most recently shared interest in a fight with Chimaev back in December following Chimaev’s quick finish of Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

The idea of a Magny/Chimaev fight seems to be off the table following Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss. He missed weight by eight pounds and was forced out of the main event slot against Nate Diaz.

After Chimaev’s recent weight issues, Magny has lost hope in a potential fight with the surging Chimaev taking place anytime soon.

Neil Magny Advises Khamzat Chimaev To Move Up To Middleweight

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Magny answered whether or not he feels Chimaev will fight at welterweight again after his recent weight debacle.

“I personally do not think so,” Magny said. “He struggled to make weight in his last fight. I know he quote on quote made weight, but we all saw him the towel standing there supporting him. So even though the last time he made 70 he stepped on the scale it read 170, we all saw the towel and seen where his weight actually was.

“So I personally don’t see him fighting at 170 and it’s not even to hit on the guy, for how talented he is, and wanting to see him do the best and not necessarily have a guy put himself through the ringer to make weight, I would rather see him fight at ’85, prolong his career and get a lot more done at 185. It’s not practical because then it’s like you’re building an excuse.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the UFC will offer Chimaev another welterweight fight after his weight-cutting issues leading up to UFC 279.

If Chimaev does return to welterweight, all hope may not be completely lost for Magny, who is one of the few welterweights who has openly called out Chimaev since Chimaev made the move to the UFC.

