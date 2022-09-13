Nevada State Athletic Commission Investigating UFC 279 Backstage Brawl

The altercation backstage at the UFC 279 presser will be investigated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

This past weekend, there was a wild turn of events leading up to UFC 279 that took place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Due to a failed weight cut by Khamzat Chimaev, the main event was switched up last minute along with two other bouts on the card.

All that craziness was just the icing on the cake of an already bizarre fight week. The press conference that was supposed to be held on Thursday was abruptly canceled midway through due to an altercation backstage.

Fighters Involved In The UFC 279 Presser Brawl Will Be Investigated By NSAC

Footage of the altercations that ensued behind the scenes before the #UFC279 press conference 🚨 (via @UFC) pic.twitter.com/kTNF1XiyMK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2022

Chimaev along with some other athletes and entourages were involved in a brawl backstage at the UFC 279 presser. Fighters and team were separated, and the presser was halted before it even really began.

Now in the aftermath, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is looking into the incident and will perhaps hand out some suspensions. The NSAC lays out its plans in a statement provided to MMA Junkie.

“Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck, and Executive Director Jeff Mullen are aware that the UFC Press Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was cancelled midway through the event. Early reports indicate that an altercation took place prior to and during the press conference, and possibly involved licensed fighters and their associates.

“The Chairman has been in communications with UFC executives regarding the events of September 8. At this time, the UFC is working with the Nevada Athletic Commission on a full investigation into this incident. If the Nevada Athletic Commission determines that licensees acted improperly, we will initiate appropriate disciplinary action against all involved.”

The altercation was said afterward to be between Chimaev and Kevin Holland who oddly enough would up fighting each other two days later after the weight-cutting debacle. In the statement by NSAC, they said they expect there to be a certain amount of trash talking but physical contact is not to be tolerated. They also said that involved parties may be criminally liable.

What do you think of the Nevada State Athletic Commission taking action for the UFC 279 presser brawl?