Fighters React To UFC 279 Shakeup: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland

After one of the craziest days before a fight night in MMA history, it seems that UFC 279 finally has some clarity.

It was originally expected that UFC 279 would feature a welterweight main event between Nate Diaz, who is fighting out his UFC contract, and Khamzat Chimaev. However, after starting fights throughout the week and during the pre-fight presser, Chimaev weighed in a staggering 7.5 over the welterweight limit, leading to Diaz not wanting to take the fight.

After several anxious hours spent waiting for updates on how the fights will shape up, answers were finally revealed. UFC 279 will now be headlined with a fight between Diaz and Tony Ferguson, who was originally in the co-main event slot, while Chimaev will take on the man he tried to fight at the presser, Kevin Holland.

Fighters React To UFC 279 Shakeup

As wild as this whole week has turned out to be, it seems that things are ending up in arguably a better place than it originally should have been. The general reaction to the shakeup atop the UFC 279 main card is one of support, as it appears that many fans prefer these matchups to the original ones.

The social media world was abuzz with fighters reacting to this wild day of events and the announcement that Nate Diaz would face Tony Ferguson and Khamzat Chimaev is fighting Kevin Holland. Several of the sport’s top fighters took to the internet to give their thoughts on the matchup, and the majority of them are positive.

“Let’s gooo we got a fight card!! Big respect to all the fighters willing to shuffle up the opponents…. fighters fight!!!” wrote Belal Muhammad on Twitter.

“Nate Diaz vs T Ferg & Chimaev vs. Holland . Both 5 rounders . This got weirdly good , real fast !” noted Derek Brunson.

“Did #UFC279 just get better or worse??!” Billy Quarantillo asked, to positive reception.

“Card may be better, that is why the @ufc is the best fight company in the game. In hours not only is the card better but matchups are real even! Gonna be a fun night!” says Daniel Cormier, before adding “Show Kevin Holland love!!!!!! Many wouldn’t do it

“This is why you should root for @NateDiaz209,” noted Brendan Schaub.

“That’s better,” wrote Bryce Mitchell, who had been calling for UFC 279 to be headlined by Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson.

“The new card is more exciting,” says Jake Shields, close friends and training partner to Nate Diaz.

“Better card imo,” added Kelvin Gastelum.

All things considered, it seems that many fans and fighters alike are happy with the way UFC 279 has turned out. While we will no longer be seeing Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev, everyone involved gets to stay on the card and will remain in exciting matchups.

Which of the new UFC 279 fights are you most excited for?