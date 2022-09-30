Nickal Provides Precise Month He’ll Be Ranked #1 P4P In UFC

Bo Nickal is convinced that he’s heading straight to the top.

The newest fighter signed to the UFC has lofty goals. Wrestling standout turned MMA fighter Bo Nickal seems to be on the fast track to UFC greatness, at least he believes so.

On Tuesday night, Nickal was signed to the UFC following his performance on The Contender Series. This was his second time on the show and finally secure the UFC deal. He did not miss a beat and immediately started calling out top contenders.

After the win and signage, Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev for a bout. He also mentioned in the past that he believes he could beat the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Nickal is high on himself and his skills and even believes he will be on top of the pound-for-pound rankings in a short period of time. He was asked about this timeline by ESPN post-fight.

“Let’s call it July 2024. I mean, I want to be realistic with it. And I think at the end of the day for me, I see myself making my UFC debut by the end of the year, getting four fights next year,” he said, “At that point, I’ll be whatever 7-0, 8-0, and then by the middle of 2024 somewhere 11-0, 12-0, all finishes, and undisputed pound-for-pound number one.”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bo Nickal Has Big Goals For His UFC Career

Right now, Nickal is 26 years old and 3-0 in MMA. He has the potential for stardom, with his popularity and skills. He is still young in the sport, and even Dana White needed to see him get some more experience under his belt before bringing him aboard. Nickal wants to make his debut by the end of the year, and although the remaining cards are filling up quickly, it seems logical that the UFC could get this done.

Nickal is fighting out of American Top Team in Florida and the UFC just announced an event on December 3 in Orlando that could be a perfect fit for the young up-and-comer. With that first bout out of the way, fans will see if the rest of his plan can fall into place.

What did you make of Bo Nickal’s Contender Series performance?