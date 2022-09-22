Paddy Pimblett Has To Eat Testicles Says Liver King

Paddy Pimblett could have an answer to alleged weight problems according to fitness influencer The Liver King.

Paddy Pimblett has been criticized for his massive weight fluctuations between camps. This is despite never missing weight. “The Baddy” probably is tired of the criticism of a problem that has never been a problem of his. Despite this, Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has given some strange advice to the Liverpool native.

Pimblett has quickly risen to become one of the UFC‘s most popular fighters. When asked if he had any advice for the fighter, Liver King stated:

“You know, if you really nourish yourself with food, socially and emotionally. You will be so satiated mentally, you won’t even feel hungry physically.”

The sound advice of eating food so that you won’t feel hungry is a trick many have used for years. Most world champions also follow this stellar tip from Liver King’s wealth of nutritional knowledge.

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Liver King Suggests Unusual Meal Plan For Paddy Pimblett

Without skipping a beat, the clearly life-enthused Liver King even offered up a few meal plans for Paddy Pimblett, who once again has never missed weight or lost in the UFC. As everyone knows, or at least those who follow the man in the video, bone marrow and testicles are essential.

“So if you have the most nutrient-dense foods imaginable, liver, bone marrow, and testicles. And if you put down the phone. And if you really nourish yourself, your heart, and your soul. With all of your family and your friends. How much do you want to bet what you put in your mouth is so much easier to manage.”

The poignant advice of eating testicles in order to make what you put in your mouth “easier to manage” may have some validity. Nevertheless, the interviewer could hardly believe his luck, almost shouting, “Are you saying that for Paddy Pimblett to manage his weight, he should eat testicles?”, struggling to contain his excitement at getting such an absurd statement.

“Yes” was Liver King’s reply, before the now bemused sounding camera operator. He then repeats in a more serious tone, “Eating testicles?”

This received an affirmative blur of words that spoke of something known as “liver testicles”. We are still unsure if they are known to be separate entities in the body according to the man who proclaims himself king of one of the organs.

